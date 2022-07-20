MARLBORO — When Los Angeles actress Eva Ndachi came to Vermont this year to film "Lost Nation," in which she plays the Guilford settler and poet Lucy Terry Prince, she had an experience that made her wonder if her character's spirit was there to guide her.
While staying in Brattleboro, some cast members went into town to find a place to eat. Outside of the River Garden Marketplace, Ndachi's co-star Matt Orduna, who plays Lucy's husband Abijah Prince, struck up a conversation with someone passing by. After sharing the details of the film-in-progress, he learned he was talking to the owner of his character's former land in Guilford. The landowner invited the actors to the visit the property — an experience that Ndachi said gave her goosebumps.
"I feel like we were probably guided by the Prince family to do that, to meet her at that time and for her to start talking to Matt," Ndachi said. "It's just mind-blowing. There are no other words created to describe it."
"Lost Nation," directed by Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven, explores the parallel and intersecting journeys of Vermont founding father Ethan Allen and Guilford settler Lucy Terry Prince, whose poem, “Bars Fight,” is the first known work of African American literature. Filmed in Vermont, Western Massachusetts and Nantucket, "Lost Nation" is to be released in summer 2023. Locally, there were scenes filmed in Marlboro and Brattleboro.
The actors' surprise meeting with the owner of their character's former property was not the only coincidence discovered in making the film. Producer Elena Greenlee, who co-wrote the script with Craven, said while researching the stories of the two main characters, she learned that when Lucy tried to claim a second property to which Abijah had the deed, she found out that her family's property had been illegally sold to a new owner. That owner was a relative of Ethan Allen's wife, Mary (Bronson) Allen.
"Some people sort of questioned like, why should Ethan Allen and Lucy Prince be in the same movie at all?" Greenlee said, while filming a scene in Marlboro this spring. "And so that felt like a really affirming, little historical nugget to tie them together."
Among the scenes shot in Southern Vermont was when Ethan Allen, released from being a British prisoner of war, met George Washington and Alexander Hamilton at Valley Forge. For this scene, crews transformed the woods at the former Marlboro College into the Revolutionary War encampment. Outside a tent, two guards stood perfectly still except to open the flaps for Allen to enter. Inside, the men drank from metal cups.
Crews filmed the scene several times and from several different perspectives. When crews discovered that, from inside the tent, gear could be seen through the slit between the flaps, they scrambled to move all of the 21st-technology out of sight before that perspective was shot.
While cameras rolled, everyone but the actors stood perfectly still as Craven and several members of the crew listened to the dialogue on headphones.
Craven, of Peacham, founded Kingdom County Productions with Bess O’Brien in 1991. At 71, "Lost Nation" is Craven's 10th feature film, and he said it may be the last major project he oversees. With 43 speaking parts, this has been his biggest cast. Due to the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, the auditions took place via video calls, which led to the casting of more Los Angeles actors, including Ndachi and Kevin Ryan, who plays Ethan Allen.
"This is a very ambitious film, and I sort of viewed it as my last big film," Craven said." It's a story I wanted to tell before I stopped making films."
Craven, having long held an interest in Allen’s life, learned about Prince through research for a previous film that connected him with Gretchen Holbrook Gerzina, author of “Mr. and Mrs. Prince: How an Extraordinary 18th-Century Family Moved out of Slavery and into Legend.”
Lucy Prince was enslaved at the age of 3, without her parents, and served a Massachusetts family for 30 years, according to a film description. Abijah, also formerly enslaved, bought her freedom with proceeds earned from fighting in the French and Indian War. The Princes settled in Guilford, "sent two sons into the Continental Army and broke new ground for their family’s civil rights on the Revolutionary War’s northern frontier," according to the description.
Ethan Allen’s journey includes: the capture of Fort Ticonderoga from the British for the first offensive victory in the Revolutionary War; defiance of New York sheriffs and posses on behalf of early Vermont settlers; a failed invasion of Montreal that landed him on a British prison ship, and dealings with George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Justus Sherwood, a British intelligence agent and former Green Mountain Boy, according to the film description.
“It occurred to me to sort of develop the parallel stories as one film, because, thematically, these are both people motivated by a sort of American dream, before there was such a thing,” Craven said earlier this year. “And they’re very different. Ethan is obviously very grandiose. He was a wheeler and a dealer and an instigator, and Lucy was trying to just make a homestead in Guilford, basically.”
Ndachi said she was not familiar with Lucy Terry Prince before her role in "Lost Nation."
"I was just kind of stunned, I think would be the word, at the enormity of the story, the character herself," Ndachi said, and remembers thinking, "This is a woman larger than life" — and that telling her story would be no small feat.
"This monumental woman just kind of fell through the cracks. it could have been information destroyed on purpose, we don't know," she said, noting that Prince's history remains fragmented. "Jay has done a pretty good job of trying to cram a lot of things in 90 minutes."
Among her favorite scenes is when her character kicks Yorker John Noyes out of her house.
"It just was very empowering. They had broken in and I had to go after him and tell him to leave. I love that scene," Ndachi said. She said she also loved her character's interactions with Peter Squando, her indigenous neighbor played by Del Zamora.
Ndachi learned that Prince had six children — three more than portrayed in the film, and that she argued to get her child into college. She went to court several times to fight for herself and her family.
"That would exhaust anybody, let alone a Black woman in the 18th century," Ndachi said.
Greenlee said in casting Lucy Prince, she and Craven sought someone "who had the sort of gravitas of all of her life experience." As for Ethan Allen, "he's a bit of an antihero. He's not exactly 100 percent a likable guy in terms of all his actions," so they sought someone who brought a certain charisma to the role.
"You're always looking for people who take the text that's on the page and bring it to life in ways that feel unexpected and exciting," Greenlee said.
Kevin Ryan, an Irish actor living in Los Angeles, played Ethan Allen. He said before the role, he had done other period pieces, including a miniseries in which his character was on the British side, but did not yet have an in-depth understanding of Ethan Allen.
"As I did more research, and delved into who he was, and what his takes and perception of himself were versus others, how they perceived him, it just became more sort of mythological and convoluted as to who this guy was," Ryan said. "So you have to make bold choices: I was able to sort of determine what way I wanted to play it."
In many ways, Ryan, 38, said his character was ahead of his time: He fought for Vermont to be recognized as the 13th state, to abolish slavery and for suffrage rights for the African American population. Allen also fought for free public schooling.
"For someone to fight for those things back then, when society was set, and different ethnicities were viewed upon in a certain light, that's something that he was always ahead of," Ryan said. "And so I was able to sort of look at those elements of it and say, 'OK, he's on the good side.'"
He names some of the most iconic scenes in the film to be a speech in Congress, and meeting Washington (Jared Zirilli) and Hamilton (Griffin Stanton-Ameisen) at Valley Forge.
"There was the other side of Ethan, where he was a terrible alcoholic, and full of ego, and he liked things his own way. And, you know, I think that inevitably led to his downfall," Ryan said.
On if he had a favorite scene, Ryan said, "the approach of the whole Ethan Allen character itself was sort of my favorite part, because once there's an understanding of the character, you can be thrown into any scene."
The day he did the scene with Washington and Hamilton, the crew also filmed a scene in which Allen meets with Seth Warner, hero of the Battle of Bennington, and is named leader of the Green Mountain Boys. Actors in different uniforms could be seen around the set. While actors for the most part stayed in character, they joked about the language back then, with words like, “spatchcock.”
A lot happens off-camera. Between takes, production assistants refilled the metal cups with iced tea — meant to resemble wine or brandy. Alina Barreto, head of hair and makeup, adjusted and refreshed the actors’ appearances. Olympia Canales, an on-set costumer, similarly made adjustments to actor’s clothing, fixing any “bits and bobs” that fell out of place.
Working on the production side that day was Karma Bridges, now going into her junior year at Spelman College in Atlanta. Bridges was among 45 students from more than a dozen colleges who took part in Semester Cinema, an intensive program through which professionals mentor and collaborate with students to make a feature film.
Bridges, 20, played Lucy Terry Prince's daughter Drucilla, and, on the production side, worked closely with director of photography Ines Gowland. Bridges and other students also provided feedback on the script.
For her role as Drucilla, she, like her colleagues, read up on the Prince family. She kept a "Drucilla Journal," in which she wrote as if she were living at the time of the Princes, imagining what her thoughts and feelings would be.
"I knew Drucilla was inspired by her mother. I knew she also loved writing. I knew she was very close with her mother," Bridges said. "One of the biggest things I have in common with her was this close-knit relationship with her family."
Brattleboro writer and artist Shanta Lee Gander was an adviser on the project, and led a workshop with college students in the Semester Cinema program.
"What I like is that it's a co-told narrative. I love the idea that we're looking at the Princes and their attempt at the American dream and Ethan and his approach to the American dream," Gander said. "The whole idea of 'Lost Nation' — even the title is very poignant and timely right now, especially as we're grappling with questions of who fits 'American' in a country that was something of an experiment."
Ariel Zevon, 45, of Peacham, who played Mary Allen, Ethan's wife, said she was grateful to portray a woman whose story is not well documented.
"So you want to make her real and give her strength that hasn't otherwise been represented," she said, noting that Mary Allen raised several children — many of whom did not survive — alone while her husband was away. "That was the case with so many women of that era. They were left to tend to the home, which was a tremendous amount of work."
Rusty DeWees, of the Stowe area, played Asa Locke, whom he describes as a Yorker and John Noyes' right-hand man. The role involved some physical work, including flogging, or whipping, Pastor Sam Knight, played by Jeremy Rishe ("He was a great guy. He is a funny guy," DeWees said of the man he had to whip).
On acting, DeWees spoke of the importance of being in character and reacting naturally in any scene. "When Kevin Ryan says something to me, I have to react to what he is saying naturally. If he is saying, 'run, here comes a locomotive,' I just have to listen to him and do that," DeWees said. "If I'm standing there with a gun whipping some guy — don't overthink that, just react naturally."
DeWees, 61, has been acting for many years, and has worked with Craven before, including on the 1993 film, "Where the Rivers Flow North" with Michael J. Fox. He speaks highly of the longtime Vermont director's style.
"I've never seen him raise his voice to anybody. He treats people on the set really well," DeWees said.