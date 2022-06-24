BRATTLEBORO — 118 Elliot Gallery’s "Creative Relations’’ exhibit will close on Sunday at 5 p.m. with the first full screening of “Through Her Mind’s Eye,” a film by local artist John Loggia.
Loggia’s score combines with his mother Marjorie Sloan Loggia's compelling eye to tell an abstract yet emotional story that begins with a view from a New York apartment and ends with it being built over. Creative depictions of everyday life are interspersed with images from the civil rights and anti-war movements as well as scenes from the cultural awakening of the 1960s and early '70s shot in China soon after Nixon's visit in 1972. In keeping with her interest in experimental filmmaking, the edit retains as much as possible the look and feel of the footage as it was discovered and includes roll-outs, flares and accidental exposures.
“Marjorie Loggia was an unfulfilled artist who subverted her own ambition to serve her husband and family,” Loggia said. “Seen through the veil of time, the film captures 20th-century optimism tempered by a palpable sense of horror and regret.”
Marjorie Sloan Loggia (1920 - 2005) was an editor and producer who supported many artists and actors trying to find their way in New York City. She was deeply involved in the Actors Studio and was a close confidant of Stella Adler among others. She edited and wrote the introduction for "The Collected Works of Harold Clurman," a 1,000-page chronological epic offering a comprehensive view of American theatre seen through the eyes of one of its most extraordinary critics.
Painter and 118 Elliot partner Tina Olsen conceived of the "Creative Relations" exhibit concept and commented on its success: “We invited artists to reflect on how their family history, personal experiences and significant relationships influence their creative work,” Olsen said.
The show includes work by Jason Alden, Finn Campman, Toto Feldman, Schuyler Gould, Liza King, John Loggia, Aron Namenwirth, Phyllis Odessey, Tina Olsen, Markie Sallick, Helen Schmidt, Julia Zanes and others they’ve selected, offering a window into each artist’s life.
118 Elliot is considering repeating the show with different painters next year. ”It’s like we hit a deep well we can dip into to explore these creative relations all around us again and again,” Olsen said.
Gallery hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to the show’s close or by appointment by contacting 118elliot@gmail.com.
118 Elliot is a modern, multipurpose environment for the creative arts, educational talks, fully ADA accessible in the heart of downtown Brattleboro. Coming in July: “The Most Costly Journey: Stories of Migrant Farmworkers in Vermont'' drawn by New England cartoonists and “Golden Cage: Photos and Audio Stories of Mexican Workers on Vermont Dairy Farms” curated by the Vermont Folklife Center with oral history workshops and talks all month.