Deedee Jones is one of the pastel artists to present work at the Crowell Gallery in August.

 Art by Deedee Jones
NEWFANE — Ten artists from the SouthEast Hub of the Vermont Pastel Society are showing selected original pastels at the Crowell Gallery at the Moore Free Library, 23 West St., from Aug. 3 to 28.

Exhibiting artists live and work in the area, and all are experienced artists who enjoy working in pastel. They include:

  • Lesley Heathcote's carefully observed pastels of birds and animals reflect her love of the natural world and the creatures we share the planet with.
  • After more than 50 years in theatre, Carroll Durand has fallen in love with plein air painting in pastels.
  • Matthew Peake, formerly a family physician, continues his interest in people in his art-making.
  • After retiring from a mediation practice, Deedee Jones has more time to pursue the pastoral variety in landscape painting.
  • In addition, other popular artists who have shown previously: Maggie Smith and Monica Hastings, Pat McPike, Carol Corliss, Cath Stockbridge and David Brown.

These paintings are all for sale either at the reception Aug. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., or by contacting the artist directly.

The Vermont Pastel Society is an all-volunteer organization founded in 1999 and currently has about 100 members. 

Library and gallery hours are Tuesday 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday noon to 6 p.m., Thursday 1 to 5 p.m., Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.