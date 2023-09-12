BRATTLEBORO — CX Silver Gallery invites writers, poets, musicians and performers to collaborate on interpretive creations with the sculptural works of Bob Boemig.
Join us for an afternoon tea at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the gallery at 814 Western Ave. Starting Oct. 1, selected writings will be exhibited with Boemig’s art and will be included in a future art publication. Selected performances sprouting from the artwork will be scheduled at the gallery for presentations during October.
Call to collaborate: 802-257-7898, ext. 1, or info@cxsilvergallery.com. Submit proposed creations by Oct. 1. The exhibition is open Thursdays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.