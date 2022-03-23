BELLOWS FALLS — Dan and Faith will play the Stage 33 Live listening room at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, on Sunday at 7 p.m. $5 recommended donation for the band.
Multi-instrumentalist duo Dan and Faith return to Stage 33 Live for an intimate performance. The husband-and-wife duo are old-school-folk singer-songwriter-storytellers whose writing and delivery have a direct line of descent from the earnest coffeehouse scene of the early ’60s — wholesome, progressive and friendly, with a sound rooted in tight, interwoven vocal harmonies.
Seating is limited to 40. Advance donations made through the stage33live.com website double as chair reservations.
Limited seating. Masks required by performer request. The performance will be recorded and filmed. More info at the stage33live.com website.