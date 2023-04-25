If you go ...

"Dancing at Lughnasa" by Brian Friel directed by Meg Bouchard

Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St., Poultney

Playing April 28 and 29, 7 p.m. and April 30, 3 p.m.; Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 students

Tickets available at: theaterinthewoodsvt.org

Proceeds from ticket sales support Theater in the Woods Camp, held June 24 to July 28 in Middletown Springs.