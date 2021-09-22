PUTNEY — When Crys Matthews first met fellow folk singer Dar Williams, it was at what Matthews considers “one of the first real gigs I ever had,” at the Folkfest St. Pete in Florida.
“You know, when you’re a singer-songwriter and you’re first starting out, you’re playing the coffeehouses and that stuff, but then you get that really cool festival?” Matthews said in a Zoom interview this week.
She has a photo of her and Williams from that day, and laughs at the height difference between them (“She is so super tiny. I am very tall,” Matthews said).
Now, more than a decade later, Matthews is going on tour with Williams, whose career spans back to the early 1990s with hits such as “As Cool As I Am” and “When I Was A Boy.” Their tour kicks off later this month, and includes a stop at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney, at 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
“It’s been cool to see the full scope,” Matthews said, “to now be able to be on tour with her, opening up shows for her. She’s always so lovely, just so kind and so gifted.”
The show is co-presented by Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at nextstagearts.org. Children under 12 are free. Because the venue is outdoors, attendees should plan to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating. The show is sponsored by Barr Hill, Farrell Distributing, Oak Meadow and Landmark College.
Williams, in a phone call, recalls Matthews opening for her at a show at the Iron Horse in Northampton, Mass.
“The dressing room is downstairs, and I was still getting ready while she was on stage, but I just heard the whole audience responding to her upstairs. It was really great,” Williams said. “She is extremely warm, as well as talented, and that is just the kind of energy that we wanted, especially for this welcome-back tour.”
Both artists are promoting new albums. Williams’ set will include songs from “I’ll Meet You Here,” to be released Oct. 1 — the day before the show in Putney, and Matthews will perform songs from “Changemakers,” released in March. Both artists had initially planned to release their albums in 2020, but were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, said he has seen unprecedented enthusiasm around bringing Williams to the region.
“Dar represents an artist that has an extensive career and continues to produce incredibly meaningful work,” Marks said. “It’s an opportunity to bring together a crowd that knows Dar’s work for many years with newer audiences that are just being introduced to her body of work for the first time; it’s exciting to build bridges.”
Williams’ new album includes the single “Today and Every Day,” a hopeful anthem on the power to fight climate change, with a stop-motion animation video created with Antje Duvekot. The song opens with the lines, “Hey there, polar bear, it’s quite a mess we’ve found. Life is one heavy trip, our paws are sinking in the ground,” as the video shows a playful animation of a polar bear navigating an arctic landscape.
“The polar bear is the most, sort of lovable symbol of climate change, as opposed to pictures of burning forests or massive mudslides, so I wanted to go with the more approachable symbol of the crisis that we’re dealing with,” Williams said. “That’s very much the spirit of the song. The polar bear is kind of the thing that we champion to save, so it’s both childlike and hopeful to use that symbol, because the polar bears aren’t gone, and they won’t be if we can find our way.”
Matthews’ album, as the title suggests, also makes calls for change. Her songs address contemporary issues such as the opioid crisis, gun control and immigration. There is a song inspired by Christine Blasey Ford, who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of a high school assault. In “How Many More,” Matthews sings the names of Black people who died in police custody.
Matthews said an Ani DiFranco lyric, “People used to make records. As in a record of an event” — from the song “Fuel” — was in the back of her mind as she was writing the songs for “Changemakers.”
“This album itself, it’s kind of to serve as almost a time capsule, really, for the past four years that we’ve been living through,” Matthews said. “That was kind of the thing that started the process of the album, was wanting to spread hope amidst so much turmoil.”
So far, she has been pleased with the response.
“We did try so hard to really tackle those difficult things, but also have hope and love be kind of the focus, the center focus, because that in and of itself is its own form of resistance: remaining hopeful in the face of so much,” she said.
In Putney, she also plans to perform a song she just wrote about the new, controversial abortion ban in Texas.
She noted that writing about a specific time period can feel risky, because there is the question of whether the music will still be relevant in the future, but notes that political demonstrators still march to the songs of Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, written 50-plus years ago.
“Unfortunately, I think they will still be relevant,” she said of her songs.
Williams said she first heard the term “global warming” at the age of 20, while attending Wesleyan University, which she described as “ahead of its time in terms of encouraging that kind of integrated thinking, like whatever you did, how was it helping with social justice, and how was it helping the environment and how was it helping to share the power, as opposed to just amassing it senselessly?”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said she used the time at home, in the Hudson Valley of New York, “to get my house in order, including the one in my head.”
“I decided to fully commit myself back to the life I had, but to also find out ways to be as fully committed to the planet as possible,” Williams said. “It was good to take the time to consciously choose my career and to realize it’s not just a living. It feels like a calling, so that’s been good. That was a bit like renewing my vows, as it were.”
She had already made a point to fly as little as possible, instead traveling by train or car while on tour or promoting her book, “What I Found in a Thousand Towns: A Traveling Musician’s Guide to Rebuilding America’s Communities — One Coffee Shop, Dog Run, and Open-Mike Night at a Time,” released in 2017.
“The question is just, what fundraisers? What organizations do I support? What legislation do I help to amplify? How can I be a follower, the right kind of follower, to make sure I’m helping us move in the right direction?” Williams said.
Matthews, of Washington, D.C., has released nine albums since 2011. A “preacher’s kid” — or “PK,” as she calls it, she started making music by singing in the gospel choir, and did not begin writing her own songs until college. She often describes herself as “the poster child for intersectionality” — she is Black, a lesbian, a daughter of a preacher and is in an interracial marriage — but said it is rare for her to walk into a room and not feel welcome.
“I am very comfortable with who I am, and so there’s not really a lot of somebody else’s discomfort that is going to rub off on me,” she said.
This, she said, has been a journey: She came out as a lesbian at the age of 18, and called her first year of being out “tumultuous.”
“But that’s an important story as well, because so many LGBTQ kids, they have just as tumultuous of a coming out, but they don’t necessarily get to that next chapter where it actually gets better,” she said. “So I’m actually very grateful for that part of my journey as well. My mom and I — my mom is the minister, a lot of people assume that it’s my dad — my mom, she and I have a phenomenal relationship, and that relationship has been work, but it has been so worth it. We’re closer now than we were before, and we were incredibly close before I came out.”
One lesson she learned from being the daughter of a preacher involves perspective: She noted that while the pandemic created uncertainty for herself and other musicians unable to play in-person shows, “a lot of people have had to endure some significant hardships during this pandemic, so compared to that, I really can’t complain.”
This, she said, is the nature of being a “preacher’s kid.”
“You try to always show gratitude where you can, and perspective is important in being able to show that gratitude,” she said. “You see the things you have to be grateful for around you.”