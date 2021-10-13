BRATTLEBORO — If you like the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers and The Band then you’re sure to get your groove on with Dead Man’s Waltz at the Stone Church in Brattleboro Saturday at 8 p.m.
Dead Man’s Waltz, formerly Steal Your Peach, is a collective from the Northeast festival scene featuring professional musicians from Western Mass., Lake George and Albany. Members put their own stamp on a vast catalog of songs from those three iconic bands, which are now part of the “new” American songbook.
Rev Tor Krautter, the band’s founder, lead guitarist and vocalist, when reached by phone, recently said, “The music is so much a part of us and having to deny that part of ourselves for the past year and half (due to the pandemic), was so difficult. We all really need music in our lives. It is such good medicine.”
The band’s arrangements flow from the familiar to the obscure improvisation, moving from “Jessica” to “Going Down The Road Feeling Bad,” into “Up On Cripple Creek,” “They Love Each Other,” and into “Midnight Rider.” There are two drummers in the lineup, like the Grateful Dead and The Allmans, and in later lineups of The Band.
Krautter laughs and adds, “I seriously think people will be playing Grateful Dead in 100 years!”
Dead Man’s Waltz includes Krautter (Rev Tor Band) on guitar and vocals, Tom Major (Entrain) on drums, Andrew Costa (Stone Revival Band) on keys, Jeremy Walz (Soul Sky) on guitar and vocals, Jeff Prescott (Rasinhead) on drums and vocals, and Brian O’Connell (Uncle Sammy, Gordon Stone Band) on bass and vocals.
The band is looking forward to playing at The Stone Church again, and Krautter notes, “We love playing at The Stone Church … love the architecture and the space. I always feel like the vibe of the room influences us; we play differently in different spaces. It’s a great sounding room and has a positive effect on how we play.”
THE STONE CHURCHWhen reached by email, Robin Johnson, owner and manager of The Stone Church, said, on having live music again: “It’s been great to see the room come back to life. It’s still far from ‘normal,’ but artists and fans alike have been ecstatic to be back.”
Johnson said the venue would not be open now without the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant, championed by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt). “Welch’s staff are amazing to work with and we owe them our eternal gratitude for helping to save our stage,” Johnson said.
TicketsTickets are available at stonechurchvt.com and are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The bar and food service is outdoors and will be available starting at 7 p.m.
COVID-19Proof of a vaccine or negative PCR test taken within 48 hours is required for entry at The Stone Church. Masks are required while indoors. For more information visit, stonechurch.com or @thedeadmanswaltz on Facebook.