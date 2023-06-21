MANCHESTER — Honoring the Grateful Dead's impact on music and culture each year in Vermont is the Dead of Summer Music Festival.
"Grateful Dead is a real American thread," said John Kadlecik, guitarist in Melvin Seals and JGB. "It's not just the band. They connect to a whole philosophy of songwriting and live performing that has been embraced more progressively through history. Sometimes, it takes the original flavor of the Grateful Dead. Sometimes, it's more of the spinoff or the nostalgia."
Dead of Summer is happening from July 7 to 9 at Hunter Park at Northshire Civic Center in Manchester. Tickets can be purchased at deadofsummermusicfestival.com.
Joining Melvin Seals and JGB on the bill are Pink Talking Fish, Steely Dead, Damn the Torpedoes, Bearly Dead, Bella's Bartok, Deadman's Waltz, Hayley Jane, Deadgrass, Clare Maloney, Saints & Liars, Misty Blues and Arukah.
"We're very excited about this year and looking forward to having a successful event in Manchester," said Joe Levy, owner of Whirlygig Music.
For the first three years, Dead of Summer was held on a single day — at One More Time in West Dover in 2019, then Magic Mountain for the last two. Now, it's expanded to include Friday and Saturday, and people can stay over into Sunday.
The festival is set to include 13 bands and 22 vendors including Anon's Thai Cuisine, Cosmic Charlie's Grateful Grill, Sexy Llama Coffee Roasters, Wilcox Ice Cream, Wormtown Trading Company, Solus Studio, Hooked Productions, The Pizza Burrow, Taylor Farm Hemp Company and more. Breakfast will be available from vendors on Sunday.
Levy hopes the new venue will be the festival's home for good.
"So far, everything is going according to plan," he said. "It's a great location. It's central. All the amenities are right there and there's room for growth as well."
New for this year is a 40-by-80-foot tent for getting some shade or participating in some musical jams and other activities. Bella's Bartok and Bearly Dead will perform in the tent Friday and Saturday, respectively, during late night sets.
Friday morning, families can tie dye clothing or towels. Saturday morning, music and movement activities are scheduled for families. Levy said the festival has been family-friendly since its inception.
During the weekend, attendees can play the front nine of the disc golf course at Hunter Park. A score card can be obtained at the box office.
Tickets for the festival sold out for the last two years. Levy encourages people not to wait to purchase theirs.
Kadlecik said he's been playing on and off with JGB for two decades, and Seals played with Jerry Garcia for about 15 years. Electric organist Melvin Seals and JGB play songs from the Jerry Garcia Band catalog.
"It's also the Melvin Seals Band, so to speak," Kadlecik said, "so we do some of his original stuff and what he thinks will be fun. I generally agree."
Kadlecik said the band also has been "pulling some Grateful Dead songs in people wouldn't expect." As a founding member of Dark Star Orchestra, he specialized in what he described as "the Garcia thing."
"But I'm a fan of Bob, Jerry," he said, "really all of them."
Kadlecik performed with Bob Weir and Phil Lesh of the Dead in Furthur. With the latter, he estimates he played nearly 500 shows.
"I helped Bob and Phil arrange and perform almost a dozen of their original songs, post-Jerry original songs," he said.
Undoubtedly, the Grateful Dead made a big impact on music.
"It's definitely a genuine American genre," Kadlecik said. "They're not just what I call branded, consumable media. They wrote songs for the ages, not to make money this week."
Kadlecik said the Dead wanted to be relevant simultaneously to teenagers and senior citizens. Starting out, he added, the band was folky and sought to shine a light on humanity.
Comparing Garcia's soloing to being more like cross-country skiing than downhill skiing, Kadlecik said, "It was like going off on an adventure ... going off into a meadow randomly ... getting lost a little."
"I think a lot of bands in the jam band scene are afraid to get lost," he said. "They stick to the downhill skiing approach."
This marks the first year Pink Talking Fish will play the festival. The group fuses music from Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish, and other musical groups.
Eric Gould, bassist for Pink Talking Fish, said he loves Levy and Dead of Summer is "a fun fest."
"We're excited about it," Gould said.
This marks the 10th year the band has existed. Gould, who formed the band, said he feels every Pink Talking Fish show has been special this year.
"We've just been extremely inspired every time we take the stage," he said.
The band just played a Dead & Company after-party in Saratoga, N.Y., where they added some Grateful Dead songs into the mix.
"We did some creative stuff with it, too," Gould said.
For instance, they went from playing Phish's "Tweezer" into "Bombtrack" by Rage Against the Machine into "Wharf Rat" by the Dead back into "Tweezer again."
"We're constantly working on new arrangements," Gould said. "That's the spirit of this band. It's finding connections that are exciting, that are fresh for people who already love this music so they can experience it in a new way."
Gould said the band has "a whole bunch of our buddies coming in and playing" at the festival, including Bearly Dead and Hayley Jane.
"It's always great when Melvin (Seals) comes to town," he said. "He's a special one."