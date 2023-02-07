MANCHESTER — Dead of Summer Music Festival is truckin' to a new venue this year and expanding by a day.
The event is happening July 7 and 8 at Hunter Park at the Northshire Civic Center in Manchester.
"It's a great spot," said Joe Levy, owner of Whirlygig Music. "The benefit of doing two days is you can bring in more artists. It just seemed like the next natural progression for the festival."
Early bird discounted tickets are on sale now at deadofsummermusicfestival.com. Different ticket options are available based on whether attendees want to camp or park an RV or a van.
Levy called the last two years of the festival being hosted at Magic Mountain in Londonderry "great." Last year, tickets sold out before the event.
"We just thought this was a better site, a better footprint, for us," Levy said, as Hunter Park has more space for parking and camping therefore it allows for more attendees. "It's also centrally located, right in downtown Manchester."
This year's lineup is bigger than ever. The bill includes Melvin Seals and JGB, Pink Talking Fish, Steely Dead, Dead Man's Waltz, Damn the Torpedoes, Bella's Bartok, Hayley Jane, Deadgrass, Bearly Dead, Arukah, Clare Maloney & the Great Adventure, Saints & Liars and Misty Blues.
"It's got some bigger headliners," Levy said. "It's a pretty diverse lineup, both musically and with the artists we brought in."
JGB is currently led by Seals, who plays electric organ and was a longtime member of the Jerry Garcia Band (JGB).
Levy said he's excited to have three different female artists performing this year: Hayley Jane, Clare Maloney & the Great Adventure, and Misty Blues.
Bella's Bartok and Bearly Dead will be playing at two late-night tent shows.
Damn the Torpedoes is "a nod to the late Tom Petty, who did a small tour with Dylan and the Dead in '86," Levy said. He anticipates Deadgrass will focusing on tunes played by Old & In the Way, a bluegrass band featuring Garcia.
Levy described Steely Dead as a "mashup" of Steely Dan and Grateful Dead.
"They're really good," he said. "They'll do 'Kid Charlemagne' right into 'Shakedown [Street]' without missing a beat."
Dead Man's Waltz combines the music of the Dead, The Band and The Allman Brothers Band. Levy said the group is "real popular in New England."
Saints & Liars blends bluegrass, folk and rock. Levy called the band a "local favorite."
Arukah is "an up and coming funk band with a bunch of seasoned musicians in it," he said.
"So we've got every angle covered," he added.
Levy plans to have a "multitude of vendors." He expects to have some returning vendors and a larger food selection.
Wilmington-based Valley Craft Ales is the exclusive beer sponsor.
The website for the event includes a link for vendors and volunteers to sign up. Volunteers are offered free admission and t-shirt for their efforts.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday, July 7, and attendees will be asked to leave at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 9.