DOVER — "Bound By This," the debut EP from Dutch Experts, involved a process of deep exploration.
Singer/songwriter Hannah Hoffman started the project around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after her dream pop band Dune Hunter had dissolved. She picked a couple of tunes she had been working on, reworking them and experimenting more with layering sounds electronically to develop the new sound.
"I also got a pretty sweet synthesizer that I spent some time exploring," she said. "I'm still learning how to use it because it's completely insane how much it can do."
Hoffman describes herself as a "sonic texture songwriter." She said she plays with a combination of sounds and beats that inform the mood of a song.
Starting at 6 years old, Hoffman took piano lessons until she was 17 or 18. She also is a classically trained singer with a background in opera.
Her influences for Dutch Experts include The Cure, Kate Bush and Cocteau Twins. She "locked into a sound that became uniquely modern yet captured an '80s sonic sensibility: synth pop with a darkwave edge," states a bio about the project.
The EP includes four songs Hoffman intended to put on a full-length release before scrapping more than half of the album.
"I just didn't think it was cohesive," she said. "I'm extremely picky about what I put out in the world. ... This is the first thing I physically put out in eight years."
Hoffman said she believes the songs on the EP "work truly well together." Now, she can focus on the next project, which she's already started.
Finished about two years ago and recorded by Mikey Allred in Nashville, "Bound By This" features Graham Brooks of the metal band Barishi on guitar and Bruce Black on drums. Hoffman, who is dating Brooks and lives with him in Dover, plays synth and sings on the EP.
"It was written during a weird and very difficult times," she said. "Obviously, COVID was really weird and very difficult for the whole world. But I had a lot of mental health stuff I was going through and I also had some weird health issues I was going through so I was in a really dark place when I wrote it."
Hoffman suggested the challenges might have been necessary in order for the music to happen.
"I had like a full ego death," she said. "And I was like, You know what, Hannah? You need to just stop being so hard on yourself because it's literally killing you and you need to just let yourself flop on your face and be vulnerable. I was like, I'm just going to do it and I did it."
Pre-ordering for the vinyl version of the EP has already begun and two songs already are available to stream. Hoffman said she felt really supported last week during Bandcamp Friday, when revenue share on the website is waived so artists receive all the money for downloads and purchases.
"Bound By This" comes out Feb. 24 and will be available on all streaming platforms. To increase exposure, Hoffman is submitting songs to be included on playlists.
Dutch Experts will have an album release show at The Stone Church in Brattleboro on March 19. Hoffman plans to tour in support of the EP.
"I've built a lot of relationships to musicians particularly in the Northeast over the last decade so I've been reaching out to people and seeing if we can put some stuff together," she said. "I'm sure I'll come up with a really colorful, strange tour."
Hoffman said people should "stay tuned" because there's going to be more to come.
"I'm going to put out another song in probably the late spring then I'm going to finish up the record I'm working on now," she said.
She anticipates the LP will be ready in about a year.