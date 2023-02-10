BRATTLEBORO — A local electronic and world fusion duo will perform at the River Garden Marketplace from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Deep Seize was formed in 2014 by producer Wyatt Andrews and handpan composer Jed Blume. The group has pioneered a new sound, combining complex and ethereal melodic lines of live handpan with hard-hitting electronic grooves grounded in hip-hop, downtempo and electronic dance music. Deep Seize is based in Southern Vermont.
For more information, visit the Facebook event, "Deep Seize @ The River Garden Marketplace," or follow the band on Instagram, @deep_seize.