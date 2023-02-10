329188691_1579132639253233_460922812323372688_n.jpg

Deep Seize is an electronic and world fusion duo formed in 2014 by producer Wyatt Andrews, right, and handpan composer Jed Blume.

 Provided photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — A local electronic and world fusion duo will perform at the River Garden Marketplace from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Deep Seize was formed in 2014 by producer Wyatt Andrews and handpan composer Jed Blume. The group has pioneered a new sound, combining complex and ethereal melodic lines of live handpan with hard-hitting electronic grooves grounded in hip-hop, downtempo and electronic dance music. Deep Seize is based in Southern Vermont.

For more information, visit the Facebook event, "Deep Seize @ The River Garden Marketplace," or follow the band on Instagram, @deep_seize.