WILMINGTON — George Adair played a torch bearer and the bass guitar in a production of "Pippin" performed by the Deerfield Valley Players 25 years ago. On set, he met his wife.
In the group's production of the same play happening this year from Aug. 3 to 5, he's picking back up the bass and his son Caden Adair is playing Pippin. This time around, the actor who played the character 25 years ago will be on the drums and the actress who played Grandma is a chorus dancer.
F. Reed Brown, director, said "Pippin" was picked by the Deerfield Valley Players this year because "we knew we had some of the pieces in place." Little did he know, he said, Elizabeth Wohl and other circus performers "were going to come out of the woodwork."
"They're involved in NECCA," Brown said of the Brattleboro-based New England Center for Circus Arts. "We wouldn't have been able to do this version of it without their help."
Barbara Lipstadt, musical director, said the show is fashioned off the 2013 Broadway revival that included circus artists. Featured are skills such as silks, tumbling and trapeze.
Brown can stilt walk and is training some of the cast. Earlier in his career, he performed on stilts in the radically political Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover.
"Vermont has a lot of circus performers floating around," he said.
Brown has never directed "Pippin." Every ex-Bob Fosse dancer has a list of shows they want to do, he said, having studied briefly under the famed choreographer's protégé Ann Reinking, who was in the original production back in 1972.
"This is a masterpiece," Brown said. "I think I'm kind of running out of Fosse titles to attack at this point."
Last year, he directed "Chicago" for the Deerfield Valley Players.
At the time of a recent interview, different groups had been preparing separately and would later join forces. At Memorial Hall, circus artists were coordinating with Brown.
"I bow to their expertise," he said. "Elizabeth and I agree on one thing absolutely and that's safety first, last and always. If it looks dangerous and you're not comfortable doing it, then we're not doing it."
Memorial Hall has been "great" for the production, Brown said. Wings Community Programs installed trusses in the venue for silk performing so the Deerfield Valley Players didn't have to build anything to accommodate the aerial skills.
Brown described "Pippin" as a sort of morality tale involving Charlemagne, the king of France, and his first son Pippin. Beyond those facts, he said, the story isn't historically accurate.
"Pippin goes through all these trials and tribulations, trying to fulfill his destiny and always getting sidetracked" by love, sex, power and war, Brown said. "And in the end, he comes to the conclusion that none of those things will ever satisfy him, that what he always really yearned for was a simple life. And he goes off with a woman who he falls in love with and his son."
Brown said the show proves history is going to repeat itself — "the more we learn, the more it just keeps coming around."
"You'd think once we realized how awful and destructive war was, we'd end it," he said. "But there's always war somewhere."
Brown said he loves working with a cast that is passionate about the work.
"You've managed to collect a good crew," Wohl said.
Wohl described her role as "circus consultant." She's studied at NECCA for a decade and is trained in silks and aerial rope. She learned of the opportunity with the Deerfield Valley Players from an acquaintance, then had conversations with the group. She told them she would see who she could find for the roles.
The core group of circus performers in the show comes from NECCA's ProTrack program, advanced youth troupe and recreational class. Wohl said they demonstrate the wide diversity and population the circus school serves.
What Wohl most enjoys is combining singing and aerial skills. She and other performers have the chance to do that in "Pippin."
Wohl said she loves venues like Memorial Hall.
"The silks are lower than we usually use but it's a great build," she said. "It's wonderful to get to be in a historic building like this."
Although the circus performers are all NECCA trained, Wohl said, "we are using equipment lent to Deerfield Valley Players by the Wings Program. They should definitely get a shoutout as well."
Lipstadt had been involved in the decision-making to bring the show to Memorial Hall in 1998 and this year. She recounted Reed suggesting the Deerfield Valley Players take it up this time.
"I was like, 'Wow, I always loved it,'" said Lipstadt, who watched the 2013 version in Boston the year it came out and is glad her group could also include circus artists in their show.
Lipstadt said the music in "Pippin" is "so special." She compared it to the songs from "Godspell," as Stephen Schwartz wrote them before "Pippin."
"It's the big romantic style, the big historic style," she said. "It's particularly edgy."
Lipstadt said the 2013 version is "really, really good, and visually just off the wall."
"The story is so unique," she said, as it takes place in 790 A.D., yet the Players could essentially be from any time period.
Roger Mensa will play piano for the show. Mensa met Lipstadt and stayed with Adair's family while taking classes as an exchange student at The Academy of Charlemont in Massachusetts in 2019 and 2020. He said he'll use a synthesizer to make the instrument sound like some of the instruments the band is missing for the show.
His traveling from Barcelona was covered to help with the production. He also was tapped the same way for "Chicago" last year.
Cabaret seating and regular seating will be available for the show. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PippinVT.