WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project’s summer concert series continues on Sunday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., at its forest theater, nestled in pine and hardwoods.
Multi-instrumentalist and award-winning composer and performer Derrik Jordan joins tabla and handpan virtuoso Jed Blume in their captivating blend of melodious, percussive sound perfect for the woodland setting.
Jordan’s influences — African, Asian, Middle Eastern and Brazilian — meet Blume’s world fusion style with roots in Indian raga and beyond. Magic unfolds with these acclaimed artists playing woods music together. The immersive, healing power of the experience in such a beautiful, natural place is not to be missed.
By donation, the concert supports the artists and Manitou’s Community with Nature. Manitou is at 300 Sunset Lake Road, Williamsville, 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from Williamsville Road; sign is on the right. Bridge closure does not affect this route. Attendees can also attend by traveling 5.6 miles north from Route 9. Social distancing is encouraged in the outdoor venue. For more information, call 802-258-8598.