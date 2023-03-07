WESTMINSTER — Westminster author Jessie Haas presents "Different Ways Books Happen" at the Westminster Institute and Butterfield Library on Route 5 at 7 p.m. March 22.
Haas will speak on writing the different types of books she has authored: from picture books to young adult books, nonfiction, and a history of Westminster. Her books are available at the Butterfield Library, which sponsors her talk. The event is free and open to the public.
Refreshments will be served. Jessie will have books available for purchase (cash or check, please). Proceeds from sale of Westminster, Vermont 1735-2000 go to the Westminster Historical Society.
Masks are requested and available at the door.