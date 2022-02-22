The local general store has a long and celebrated Vermont history. These establishments, some dating back 200 years, were the backbone of their community. Integral to the economy and survival of rural towns and villages, they provided everything from clothing to food to medicine to agricultural products. They also served, as they still do today, as informal meeting venues for neighbors to chat and catch up with news and gossip.
We are fortunate in Vermont to have retained many of our country stores. Some have gotten bigger and better, keeping up with the demands of a new age. While there are so many charming and noteworthy general stores throughout our state deserving of praise and a visit, today’s column is about two general stores that bring us back in time as they continue to serve their community.
Our recent visit to Guilford, just outside of Brattleboro, brought us to the Guilford Country Store and Cafe. Housed in a red clapboard building known as Broad Brook House, built in 1817 by Solomon Pratt, the structure has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior.
In 1817, Guilford was the most populated town in Vermont with its history going back to 1678. Expressing long-held Vermont values, the Guilford Country Store is more than just a historic building. They say it is a place to laugh, cry, learn, and to be kind, courteous and respectful. A gathering place to be sure, warmed by the stove, sitting around a variously sized assortment of wood tables, enjoying a cup of coffee or a snack and the news of the day. Board games and cards are set out for friends to take some time from chores to just sit a spell and remember what it’s like to be part of a Vermont town.
In addition to the traditional supplies for people and pets that you would expect at your local general store, including daily newspapers and Vermont products, the Guilford Country Store offers a wide selection of reasonably priced food for breakfast, lunch and takeout for dinner. For breakfast, there are sandwiches, wraps and burritos with all possible combinations of eggs, bacon, sausage and cheese as well as French toast with syrup from Guilford.
Lunch offers seven selections of bread for sandwiches made with Boar’s Head meats, as well as a BLT, mozzarella and tomato with pesto on baguette, homemade pulled pork, cheese steak, mac and Cabot cheese, meatball hero and a Cobb or Caesar salad. The menu also includes grilled chicken burrito with cheese, sour cream or salsa, a rosemary garlic and lemon flank steak, grilled salmon, locally made cider donuts, brownies, blondies and parfaits filled with healthy and delicious yogurt from Brattleboro’s famous Green Mountain Creamery. Smooth and tasty ice cream from Walpole, N.H., is also offered as is a broad selection of beer and wine.
The Guilford Country Store is at 475 Coolidge Highway (Route 5). Hours are generally 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but subject to change due to staffing shortage, so best to call 802-490-2233 in advance.
Another wonderful visit we recently made was to the Town of Chester, 20 minutes east of Manchester. A town of about 3,100 residents, Chester is known for its Stone Village Historic District and Chester Village Historic District, both of which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. While some of the homes date back to 1750, Chester is famous for its “snecked ashlar” construction, in which plates of stone are affixed to a rubblestone wall. Snecked masonry is a mixture of roughly squared stones of different sizes which allow for a strong bond and an attractive finish. A rare form of construction in the United States, it was brought to Chester in the 1830s by skilled masons relocating here from Aberdeen, Scotland. Thirteen of the 17 houses on the north side of Chester Depot village are of this type of stone construction, having been built between 1830 and 1850.
Originally founded in 1926 by the Lisai family, the general store in Chester has recently changed ownership from Lonnie and Obe Lasai to new owner and Chester resident Garrison Smith and is now known as Smitty’s Chester Market. The store, which is larger than it looks from the outside, is fun to walk around, with discoveries at every turn. Filled with local products including Rockingham Roaster coffee from Bellows Falls, flour from King Arthur Baking Company, Mitch’s maple syrup from Chester, ice cream from Walpole Creamery, snacks from Valued Naturals, including seeds, nuts and dried fruit, jams and marmalades from Brattleboro’s SideHill Farm and Crowley cheese from Mount Holly.
Smitty’s carries fresh Dietz and Watson deli meat and offers a vast made-to-order sandwich menu including gluten-free bread as well as prepared foods and soups. On the day we visited Smitty’s, the prepared foods included barbecue chicken, pepperoni pizza, mac and cheese and chili. Fresh produce and dairy products are available in addition to a truly incredible selection of quality wines and beers that rival stores that sell only wine and beer. Among the numerous beers to choose from were Heady Topper, Whetstone, Foley Brothers from Brandon and Frost’s from Hinesburg.
Baby food, dog food, kitchen and bathroom supplies are all available. Just about everything you would need is here. And the environment is friendly with all employees helpful and pleasant. Garrison has plans to grow the store to make room for more produce, more meal options, fresh breads and additional local goods. A larger lunch area is also part of the future plan.
At 178 VT-103 right outside of the village, Smitty’s Chester Market is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at 802-875-4715.