MANCHESTER — If there's a more stunningly beautiful restaurant in New England, we have yet to see it. Upon entering Manchester Village's Silver Fork, you are immediately transported to a breathtaking room with soaring coffered ceilings, huge windows and stylishly spacious seating, all smartly lit and decorated. What was once a library built in the 1890s has been transformed by the visionary team of real estate developer Clark French, his talented wife Lu, chef Mark French and his lovely wife Melody, who runs the front of the house.
The fabrics, area rugs, upholstery, artwork and floor-to-ceiling curtains all come together, harmoniously creating a sense of luxury and comfort rarely found in restaurants nowadays. Lu French rightfully deserves recognition and praise for the dazzling yet tastefully refined interior design and decorating. The French family has created an environment that invites guests to dine leisurely, as does the carefully selected, properly modulated, background music.
A few steps up from the main dining floor is a wonderfully welcoming barroom with fireplace, offering sensational views of the restaurant below. The handsome wood bar seating eight, was constructed by Richard Farley of East Dorset, who also created the attractive chandeliers. General contractor Brian Kelly should be proud of this project. There is relaxed and ample seating in the bar area where the full menu is available. Nearby, there is a private circular hideaway room with a round table that seats up to eight guests. All of the spaces are elegantly appointed and sophisticated setting the mood for the outstanding food prepared by Chef Mark.
Mark, raised in Baltimore, started his training at age 16 and has been cooking ever since. His food is influenced by his 20 years of experience as an award-winning executive chef in Puerto Rico for Hilton International and then at his own restaurant in Ponce. In 2011, Mark and Melody opened the original Silver Fork, which consisted of six tables and six bar stools. Because of their success, they moved to their current premises, opening the new and expanded Silver Fork this past October.
The inspired menu, with Caribbean and European flair, changes frequently depending on what is fresh in the marketplace, as well as what is available from local sources. Silver Fork offers at least 10 starter plates including a luscious duck egg roll with seaweed salad, lamb meatballs with a spicy sauce and yogurt, steak tartare with egg yolk, aromatic escargot en croute, a jumbo crab meat cocktail, tuna carpaccio and a goat cheese soufflé with fig chutney. Prices range from $12-18.
Entrees are equally engaging and enticing, including a marvelous salmon strudel wrapped in spinach and phyllo, creole shrimp, crabcake with string fries, veal Bolognese, a fabulously prepared wiener schnitzel with warm potato salad, slow roasted brisket, rack of lamb for two and a very tasty paella for two chock-full of chorizo, chicken, mussels and shrimp. Entree prices range from $32-52.
Desserts are simply incredible. It is recommended that you order dessert at the start of the meal to allow time for preparation. You must try the Caribbean bread pudding soufflé made with bananas, raisins, sliced almonds and a coconut creme anglaise. Also scrumptious is the chocolate brownie with ice cream as well as the ice cream swan on warm chocolate ganache. Dessert prices range from $12-16.
There is an extensive wine list of white, rose, sparkling and reds from France, Italy and the United States ranging from $36-$200. After dinner drinks include port, cognac and other evening ending cocktails. Compliments to the very knowledgeable and patient wine sommelier Olivia Stoehr and to Morgan French for her competent management. Espresso and cappuccino are also available.
Silver Fork is professional in every way. From Chef Mark in the kitchen to Melody out front, Silver Fork is a dining experience not to be missed. Melody shares with us her philosophy that a really fine restaurant provides a dining experience comprised of food, service and ambiance, with each component of equal importance. Silver Fork is passionate about and dedicated to this proposition.
Congratulations are in order for Silver Fork being named by TripAdvisor as its 2021 best date night restaurant in America. Quite an achievement. Silver Fork, at 48 West Road in Manchester Village, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. For reservations, call 802-768-8444.