Since we began writing this column, we have learned so much about food, cooking, and our wonderful restaurant and food service community. It has been both enjoyable and educational. We have also learned how knowledgeable our readers are about these topics. So we thought it might be fun and entertaining for all of us to take a break from our usual routine and share some interesting and informative food facts and trivia. We hope you enjoy this column. The answers are below (but no Peking, unless you’re ready to duck).
QUESTIONS
1. What two words were combined to make the word Spam?
2. What is canola an abbreviation for?
3. Where were french fries invented?
4. What is the only food that never goes bad?
5. What is America’s favorite flavor ice cream?
6. What is the most common pizza topping?
7. A Scoville Scale is used to measure what?
8. What’s another name for an “alligator pear?”
9. What’s the biggest supermarket chain in the US?
10. Shirley, Ailsa and Mr. Stripey are all types of what?
11. What do you make by whipping egg whites?
12. Which president brought mac and cheese to America?
13. Mageirocophobia is fear of what?
14. What is the most expensive spice (by weight) in the world?
15. What was the first food eaten in space?
16. Which is the only U.S. state that grows coffee beans?
17. Which was the first fast food restaurant?
18. If you ordered an “affogato” what would you get?
19. What are the flavors of the different colored Fruit Loops?
20. What is a flageolet?
21. What is the oldest soft drink in the U.S.?
22. What is marzipan made of?
23. What is the most widely eaten food in the world?
24. What is unagi?
25. Which is the only state capital without a McDonald’s?