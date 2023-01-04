PUTNEY — Director Nick Canfield was a longtime fan of the Rev. Vince Anderson when he decided to make the ordained-reverend-turned-full-time-musician the subject of a film.
"After five, six years of going to see Reverend Vince, I was like, 'Well, what the hell? This guy is an amazing subject for a documentary,'" Canfield said when reached by phone this week.
Next Stage Arts presents a screening of "The Reverend," a documentary feature film, followed by a Q&A with Canfield on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Next Stage in Putney. The subjects of the film, Anderson and his Love Choir, perform that night at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Canfield describes the experience of seeing them play as more than a concert.
"It's really a spiritual experience and community experience for everyone there, regardless of where they come from, and what their backgrounds are, whether they're atheist, or religious or not, and what their age is," Canfield said. "People were having a spiritual experience in a bar at like, one o'clock in the morning, instead of in church."
According to a provided biography, Anderson came to New York in the 1990s to enter the seminary, but dropped out to "follow his second calling — music." Canfield's documentary, filmed over several years, follows Anderson's journey. The film features Questlove and members of TV On The Radio.
The band, which defines its style as “dirty gospel,” busts out trumpets, guitars and a keyboard for its weekly performances in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to provided information.
Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, said Monday nights in Brooklyn are world-famous because of Reverend Vince Anderson and his Love Choir, and called it a longtime dream to bring Anderson to the Putney venue.
"When you boil all of religious teachings down to their core, the bottom line is love. Rev. Vince has traded a pulpit for a stage to merge incredible funk and soul music with the teachings of brotherhood, tolerance and love," Marks said. "That love translates to communion on the dance floor."
Marks, having attended the shows in Brooklyn when he lived in New York, called the music "electric" and the message "powerful."
"The bottom line is that the music stands out," he said. "It's deeply soulful, wildly funky and composed of some seriously talented professional musicians based in New York City. There is no Jesus talk, no talk of conversion, saving souls or any of the typical trappings. It's really about music, a good time and communion over a feeling of love."
Similarly, Canfield describes Anderson's theology as "personal" rather than "prescriptive."
"You don't have to be a Christian to get what he says. You take what works for you out of Christianity, or any other religion for that matter," Canfield said.
Next Stage is at 15 Kimball Hill. Tickets are $20 in advance and $24 at the door. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website. Next Stage will have a beer, wine and cocktail cash bar.