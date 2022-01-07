MIDDLEBURY — A documentary that zooms in on the complex collision among humans, sea creatures and nature will premiere in Vermont this month.
Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will host a screening of “From the Wild Sea” by Danish director Robin Petré at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury as part of MNFF Selects, the monthly screening series presented by the festival. The theme of the current series is Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting World.
Acclaimed Vermont filmmaker and cinematographer Andy Mitchell will be leading a discussion of the film via Zoom following the screening.
“From the Wild Sea” is not rated, but the director suggests for audiences 12 and older.
Individual adult tickets are $16. Youth 12 to 17 tickets are $11. Children under 12 are $7. Tickets can be purchased through the MNFF website, or the Town Hall Theater web site, townhalltheater.org, by phone at 802-382-9222 or in person at the THT box office, Monday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m. The film’s trailer can also be seen at middfilmfest.org.
The MNFF Selects Series will be adhering to the following revised COVID-19 protocol implemented by Town Hall Theater as of Jan. 15: All patrons (5 and older) will be required to bring valid proof of full COVID vaccination, including a booster if eligible, in printed or digital form along with photo ID (age 18 and up). Alternately, patrons may provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of attendance. Additionally, masks must be worn by all patrons (age 2 and up) during all events.