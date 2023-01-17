BRATTLEBORO — “Don’t stop me now. I’m having such a good time. I’m having a ball.”
These lyrics to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” among the pop numbers covered by Rock Voices at a show in Brattleboro’s Centre Congregational Church last Friday, sum up well the vibe of the community rock chorus with chapters in Brattleboro and across the country.
Under the direction of Bob Thies of Brattleboro, the singers of Rock Voices belted out hits by ELO, Lake Street Dive, Imagine Dragons and more to a lively audience that filled the pews in the Main Street church. Many songs had soloists, including Katrina Irish for the Queen cover. Some singers danced lightly as they sang. All of this took place with the accompaniment of a live, professional rock band.
Thies is also the director of the Rock Voices choir in Keene, N.H., and at Friday’s show, he encouraged visitors to town to reach out if they would like to start their own local chapter.
The Brattleboro group rehearses at the Vermont Jazz Center on Monday nights from 7 to 9 p.m., starting Jan. 30. For more information and to enroll, visit the Rock Voices website, rockvoices.com. No auditions are required.