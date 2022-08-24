DORSET — When my maternal grandparents stepped off the boat at Ellis Island more than 100 years ago, they were farmers with almost no formal education and just one American nickel in their pockets. What they left behind in their native Greece seemed hopeless; what lay in front of them in the New World, of necessity, possessed hope despite the obstacles and to come.
Those immigrant challenges — and so much more — are on full display at Dorset Theatre Festival’s closing show of its 45th summer season with the world premiere of Ronán Noone’s “Thirst,” directed by resident playwright Theresa Rebeck.
The story throws us straight into the recognizable Eugene O’Neill literary sphere in the kitchen of the Tyrone household (on the day of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”). There, Bridget (Kathy McCafferty) the alcoholic cook, is constantly wooed by chauffer Jack (David Mason) and also joined by her niece, Cathleen (Meg Hennesy) the maid, the latter who is the link to O’Neill, cleverly on the other side of the swiveling door.
Sixteen years earlier, Bridget came to these shores by decree of her parish priest after having an illegitimate child back in Ireland, and forced to leave the boy there in her sister’s care. Her niece Cathleen is, of all things, a Titanic survivor who cannot shake the nightmares and guilt inherent in that cataclysm, but dreams of shedding her circumstances by making it, ironically, as a stage actor. For his part, Jack is a widower who yearns for Bridget and something more from life. The back and forth with the Tyrones continues through the closed door, and the backdrop of America’s promise hovers at all times.
Rebeck had her charges on fire. McCafferty’s sadness and grief was palpable throughout the playhouse: how much more convincing could she have been in bringing mist to the eyes when speaking about the baby she left behind, as if her heart had been torn out? Hennesy gushed with the promise of youth and naivete while still having considerable life drama under her belt, a delicate balance adroitly delivered.
Finally, Mason, who has lit up audiences across the Northeast, especially at Portland and Northern Stage(s) and at Weston more locally, shows why he is one of the most versatile male leads on stage today. Mason has mastered the art of facial expression and physical presence to convey both emotion and mood shift, which at times can be a tightrope on which to walk, especially with savvy audiences like Dorset’s. Bravo, sir!
This may sound tiring, but DTF has hit a home run this year with the peerless scenic designs of Christopher and Justin Swader, matchless costumes by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, and resonating sound by Fitz Patton — what a grouping they have been. For this show, Mary Ellen Stebbins took a turn and rendered outstanding lighting, and Avery Trunko’s stage management demonstrated lockdown precision and timing.
Artistic director Dina Janis most definitely has “it,” and after years in the captain’s chair, everything she touches seemingly turns to gold. Her choice of plays, their scheduling, the coordination of casting with the inimitable Judy Bowman, and just about any other decision behind the scenes have been rooted in endless hours of craft, deep caring, and a willingness to learn from what works and what doesn’t, and use her unassuming, kind but also decisive aura to make DTF the grand success it is today in the realm of regional theater.
And in not giving up on “Thirst” – which was supposed to have Rebeck at the helm pre-pandemic – Janis once again showed why she was the right person to come in and take over at Dorset more than a decade ago.
All of that, as well as the first class creative and production efforts, leave us with a stunningly offered story you should want to go see for the strength of its humanity. It’s a brilliantly written and acted production of love, redemption, fear, and ultimately hope — one my own tired, poor, yearning, and dreaming immigrant grandparents would have immediately recognized as genuine to a fault.
“Thirst” by Ronán Noone, and directed by Theresa Rebeck, will run through Sep. 3 at the Dorset Playhouse at 104 Cheney Rd. in Dorset. Masks are required in the Playhouse. Tickets: call the box office at 802-867-2223 x101 or visit dorsettheatrefestival.org