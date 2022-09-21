DORSET — Auditions for the Dorset Players’ holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at the Dorset Playhouse rehearsal hall. The director is looking for 15 to 18 adults and five to six children (ages 8 and up) for an ensemble cast who will play multiple roles.
The script includes Christmas carols and a dance. Those auditioning will be asked to sing and follow a simple dance routine, in addition to reading from the script. Familiarity with the story and characters is highly recommended, The adaptation, by Jon and Marcia Dixcy Jory, can be read online through Stage Partners (full-length version).
The Dorset Players encourage actors of all races and gender identities to audition. Performance dates are Dec. 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 4 and 11 at 2 pm. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Players’ office at 802-867-5570, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by contacting at info@dorsetplayers.org.