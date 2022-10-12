DORSET — The Dorset Players, one of the nation’s most resilient and respected community theaters, is easing itself into post-pandemic life by opening its 95th season with one of Neil Simon’s most beloved plays, the romantic comedy, “Barefoot in the Park.”
The show is directed by Players veteran Elisabeth Hazelton, who is also making her directorial debut, and co-produced by the excellent attention to detail of Leslie Mazzucco and Jane LoBrutto.
The story finds us at 5 p.m. in February, at the East 48th St. fifth floor apartment of newlyweds Corie (Tina Fores-Hitt) and Paul Bratter (Joseph R. Mozer), who are delighted to begin their life together by moving in to their new digs.
Yes, it may be tiny and a six-floor ascent, the heating may be, well, not running, and snow may be falling through the missing skylight pane, but nothing can dampen their newlywed idealism to start. Paul is an organized lawyer who takes his new position and court prep seriously, and Corie is clearly a blithe spirit, romantic to the nth degree.
In the middle of this, we see swoops through the apartment of those ever-present backdrops to urban life (especially in the 1963, when Simon published the play): the Telephone Repair Man (Tom Martins), and the Delivery Man (Michael Robinson).
Meanwhile, opposites attract and the two are wild about each other. Corie decides to set her conservative widowed Mother (Caren McVicker) up with their eccentric, bohemian neighbor Victor Velasco (Tom Ferguson).
What follows can only be described as four days full of wild and crazy, one that highlights the deep differences between Paul and Corie. The young couple must learn how to accept and embrace these distinctions as they discover that marriage is no easy-going walk in the park.
It’s evident from the opening scene that director Hazleton has taken her maiden voyage in the director’s chair very seriously, assembling and drilling a large cast into a well-oiled performance machine.
Martins and Robinson are the perfect complements to the action, playing their roles well to the very humor that experienced city dwellers, especially old-schoolers, will recognize immediately.
For their part, McVicker and Ferguson provided a perfect complement to the newlyweds. McVicker is fresh off a two-year writing surge to her debut historical fiction novel, “Henderson House,” and jumped right back into her expressive comedy acting with aplomb. Likewise, her ideal foil Ferguson has shown no signs of slowing down after his recent retirement from professional acting, with a delightful, mischievous performance.
Finally, the newlyweds delivered the contrasting goods. Fores-Hitt and Mozer displayed tremendous versatility in their back-and-forth repartee, and not just in the dialogue exchanges, but in the emotional push-and-pull so necessary to laughter surrounding comedies. Bravo!
The show lasted a bit over two hours, which included a 15-minute intermission.
Lights and sound by Cory Mayer excelled in timing and effect, costumes by Suzi Dorgeloh followed their usual period excellence in detail, and the set design by the inimitable Errol Hill, back up by his nine-man set crew and props by Sara Witter, were once again the envy of professional stages. Finally, the diligence of stage manager Patti Greene-Pawelczyk was apparent throughout the tightly run production.
This is theater-going fun at its best, so everyone must take full advantage of it: It is fall, the leaves are brilliant, and the Dorset Players run of “Barefoot in the Park” is a short one, but perfectly timed for both locals and visitors to take a drive to colorful, beautiful Dorset and take an afternoon or evening of fun, frolicking entertainment.
“Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon, and directed by Elisabeth Hazelton, will run through Sunday at the Dorset Playhouse at 104 Cheney Road in Dorset. Masks are required in the Playhouse. For tickets, call the box office at 802-867-5777 or visit dorsetplayers.org