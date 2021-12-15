DORSET — The Dorset Players continue their pandemic comeback season with a heartwarming holiday offering, Marisha Chamberlain’s stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 19th-century novel, “Little Women,” directed by Janet Groom and produced by Mary Jo Greco.
The play’s action deftly follows Alcott’s version, with the story tweaked in places but very much a loyal representation of the original.
In 1863, as the American Civil War rages, we find ourselves in the March home in a quiet Massachusetts town. As news from the battlefields dominates society, the March sisters, motherly Meg (Gabriella Seebode), passionate Jo (Emma Jansch), reticent Beth (Penelope Kimball) and coddled Amy (Kylie Prins) are raised in genteel poverty by their devoted mother, Marmee (Kristen Kimball), while their father (Thomas Salmon) serves as an army chaplain.
They befriend Theodore “Laurie” Laurence (Brian Barney), the lonely grandson of rich Old Mr. Laurence (Dan O’Connell) next door. Housekeeper Hannah (Mary Jo Greco) tends to the family while the wealthy Aunt March (Susan Fingerhut) lives in a nearby mansion, and Mr. Brooke (Joseph R. Mozer) the tutor is also ever present.
Jo is the emotional center of the story, which takes on issues of both personal and societal development and growth, and which in the post-Civil War period saw great domestic and overseas success in Alcott’s novel, leading to several popular sequels.
Director Groom had her charges ready and firing on all cylinders — no small feat with so large a cast. Really, it’s impossible when faced with multiple stirring performances to really single out any of them by name, because as a theatrical adaptation, Chamberlain’s version has to rely on a symbiosis of physical and interactive presence in order to make up for the obvious limitations of being on stage.
Bravo then, to the entire cast: the overarching goal of delivering an affirmative, warm message during the holidays — and in a time of dreary pandemic news to boot — was a rousing success.
The show ran just shy of 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. The Players’ production excellence — one of the venerable stage company’s hallmarks, continued unabated.
Errol Hill’s set design, along with an entire construction crew, is the stuff of local legend, and difficult to duplicate even from our very accomplished local professional stages. Costumes by Suzi Dorgeloh, Teri Salmon and Cherie Thompson were a stunning potpourri of 1860s New England. Lights by Josh Bond and sound by Bob Meszaros and Peter Witter nicely complemented the era.
Stage manager Patricia Greene-Pawelczyk ran the usual tight ship, and assistant director Leslie Bremner filled in capably wherever needed. Finally, Angie Merwin’s signature seemed to be everywhere any technical issue had to be addressed.
Once again, and having had the chance in their opening production to work out any kinks, the Dorset Players also ran the tightest vaccinated-only audience management operation I have witnessed in covering numerous theater this year.
Also, a production observation: it seems the Players have solved the blind spot issue which sometimes occurred in their first show of the season. This time, director Groom kept her actors slightly more centered, causing none of them to be momentarily obscured while still on stage. Good work!
This is the season of Christmas, and is still very much the era of COVID. As such, anyone can use a boost steeped in family and the human condition.
So make it a point, if you have the space on your calendar this Friday, Saturday or Sunday, to call up the Dorset Players, book your tickets, dust off your vaccination card (because you will be required to have it on you), and then make the drive to Dorset because this is the kind of warm diversion we can all use in our lives right now.
The Dorset Players presentation of Marisha Chamberlain's “Little Women,” directed by Janet Groom and produced by Mary Jo Greco will run at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m., Dec. 19 at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. Socially distanced pod and assigned seating, appropriate mask, and proof of full vaccination are all part of the protocol. Tickets and information: dorsetplayers.org, or 802-867-5770.