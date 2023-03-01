DORSET — The Dorset Players troupe continues its 95th season March 10 to 12 with the long-standing and popular late-winter staple, the One-Act Festival. The production typically runs for three days, Friday through Sunday, and over the years has offered up anywhere from two to six one-act varieties.
Producer Lynne Worth said the One Act Festival began in 2004, and with a two-season break because of the COVID pandemic, is now in its 18th iteration, and its staying power has to do with both audience appeal and functional benefits for the Players.
“The One Acts were originally designed to help new actors and directors get a feel for doing a show without commitment to a long production,” Worth said. “The plays usually run 10 to 20 minutes each.”
This year’s edition, Worth continued, will see four plays, with a possible fifth as a late addition. She said the Players are always looking for new production and cast members.
“Sometimes doing a small part encourages someone to become more involved the following year,” Worth said. “Over the years, we have gotten many new actors and directors who go on to do great things with us.”
One such new hand at directing is Natalie Philpot, who will be leading and coaching actors Maripat Barlow-Layne and Tom Ferguson in the short “When I Fall In Love,” by Susan Middaugh.
The play finds a man (Ed) and woman (Florence) meeting outside a memory clinic, where the serious nature of memory loss is mixed with the characters continuing to live life, while finding funny ways to get through difficult times. Philpot said the script runs around 10 minutes.
“The play’s effective because it’s so real, Philpot said. “Two people have lost the love of their life to memory loss and now find themselves connected in a way that they never could have anticipated.”
Philpot added that the play shows that even in tragedy, there can still be grace and humor and a willingness to see the inevitable silver lining.
“Life goes on, even after great loss,” Philpot said. “We can be grieving a life that we have lost before it is even truly gone.”
Tom Ferguson, an experienced, newly retired professional actor, agreed with Philpot and explained that, as playing Ed, so often personal connections to the scripts draw actors to having a go with the Festival.
“I was interested in playing a character struggling with this issue, as I’m facing the issue simultaneously within my immediate family,” Ferguson said. “So, not only can I bring my personal experience to the scene, but my character has discovered feelings that help me have a better understanding of what's happening in my actual life.”
Ferguson also said he was used to playing characters far from his reality.
“It's one reason I enjoy the process so much,” the veteran actor said. “I love to step out of my life, leave it behind, and inhabit another person's life. So this year’s One Act Festival for me was out of the ordinary.”
Philpot agreed with her actor, noting that when she was asked to direct for the first time after coming back to acting since her college days, with the Players, she agreed enthusiastically.
“For community theater to survive, we all must do what we can, and this was something I could do,” Philpot said. “I am fortunate in that I have incredible actors in Tom and Maripat who have been so patient, and curious, and invested in this process.”
Producer Worth, who was listening in, also emphasized that the logistics of bringing several works to the stage on a single night has challenges which speak to the dedication of all involved.
“We’re working with several directors and actors and need to make sure everyone has rehearsal space, as this year we had five one acts rehearsing at the theater along with three other main stage plays,” Worth said. “Sets, props and costumes are being worked on. You have to have enough backstage crew to handle sets from five different places and make sure the transition is smooth.”
Worth then emphasized that the incisive nature of a shorter play — whether comedic or dramatic — can often pack a significant thematic power which will still resonate with audiences.
“People in attendance often discover that a short play can be just as meaningful as a two-hour production of one play,” she said. “Sometimes less is better.”
The Dorset 18th Annual One Act Festival will run on March 10, 11 and 12 with matinees and evening shows, at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, in Dorset. Masks are an individual choice and no longer required in the Playhouse. For tickets, call the box office at 802-867-5777 or visit dorsetplayers.org