DORSET — The Dorset Players continue its 95th season this Friday through Saturday with a late addition, the Helen Hayes Award-winning social commentary and comedy “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” by Sarah Ruhl.
Executive producer and stage manager Paul Michael Brinker said that while there are always interesting twists and many laughs in Ruhl’s plays, the thing that made this production peculiar for the Players is that it almost never happened.
“This show was not originally in our season,” Brinker said. “Most people think that a playhouse picks a season, gets a cast and production team together and puts on the show. We had another show that was scheduled and only one person came to audition.”
At that point, Brinker continued, director Marisa Valent suggested “Dead Man's Cell Phone” and the Players’ board members “read it and loved it.”
“When we announced the auditions, plenty of people came out and we had a show once more,” Brinker said.
The story appeals to contemporary sensibilities and with Ruhl’s well-known wit, manages to still deliver a timeless message, Brinker added.
An incessantly ringing cell phone at a quiet café pushes Jean (Debbie Warnock) at the next table, to her limit, so she answers. Turns out the device belongs to Gordon (Jeff Cox), a dead man — with a lot of loose ends.
As one can imagine, Pulitzer finalist Ruhl doesn’t need much more fodder to veer off into laughter and the wildly imaginative.
Along the way Jean deals with Gordon’s mother, Mrs. Gottlieb (Susan Fingerhut), his wife Hermia (Julie Redington), his brother Dwight (Colin Hill) and his mistress and business companion The Other Woman/The Stranger (Michelle Cox). The ensemble is rounded out by Mary Jo Greco, Susan Altoft and Janet Groom.
Valent said this play is thought-provoking and will leave “more questions than answers” in the Playhouse.
“I believe each audience member will come away with different questions,” Valent said during a rehearsal break. “But for me, I want to know: how do we memorialize our dead? Does technology bring us closer together or force us apart? Can anyone can be truly gone in a world with digital footprints?”
The director further mused that audiences will see themselves in these characters and seek answers to these questions and to others raised while the characters navigate the satire.
Debbie Warnock, whose Jean kicks off the fun and frenzy on stage, nodded and agreed with her director, adding that the Players casting process allows actors to match so much of their own personalities into the character they portray.
“Jean is an optimist and a romantic at heart and truly believes in, and wants to see, the good in others,” Warnock said. “She’s also kind of socially awkward and finds connecting with others in the modern social world to be something of a challenge.”
Warnock explained that she was drawn to playing Jean because of “her heart of gold and truly good intentions” that lead her into “unintentionally hilarious, and sometimes dangerous, situations.”
“She just really wants to connect and belong and I think we can all relate to that,” Warnock said.
The show is produced by Jane LoBrutto, with its crew including many Players stalwarts, such as set design and work by Errol Hill, David McAneny and Drew Hill, and costume advising by Lauralee Van Ommen Kloeke. Backstage is in the hands of David McAneny, and Brinker will be assisting LoBrutto, as well as stage managing.
While Valent and Warnock headed back to rehearsals, Brinker gathered up his stage management notes to follow them, and emphasized his admiration for how the show’s “dark humor and quirky sensibilities.”
“Sarah Ruhl’s plays are all so well-written, and ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ is no exception,” he said. “Truth be told though, I want people to walk out of the Playhouse thinking what a weird and wonderful show that was, and asking themselves one thing: ‘What will the Players do next?’”
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Marisa Valent, will run on Feb. 17, 18 and 19 with matinees and evening shows, at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road in Dorset. Masks are an individual choice but no longer required in the Playhouse. For tickets, call the box office at 802-867-5777 or visit dorsetplayers.org