DORSET — Dorset Theatre Festival is proud to announce its return to indoor performances at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, beginning June 23.
The 45th Main Stage Summer Season features Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of "Wait Until Dark" from June 23 to July 9; the World Premiere of "Scarecrow" written and performed by Heidi Armbruster from July 14 to 23; "Back Together Again" a new concert featuring the music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway from July 27 to Aug. 7; and the World Premiere of "Thirst" by Ronán Noone from August 18 to Sept. 3.
This summer will be the Festival’s first season in the Dorset Playhouse since 2019. In planning for the return indoors, the Festival will be monitoring guidelines for indoor performances and working with the artists’ unions to update safety protocols for staff and patrons.
Subscription sales for this season begin March 15 and single tickets will be available on April 15.
Based on current conditions and health and safety guidelines, all attendees will be expected to show proof of vaccination and be masked during performances at the Playhouse.
More information is available on dorsettheatrefestival.org.