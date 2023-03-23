DORSET — The Dorset Theatre Festival announced the 46th Main Stage Summer Season, beginning June 23 and including William Goldman’s stage adaptation of Stephen King’s "Misery" (June 23 through July 8); "Still" by Lia Romeo (July 21 through Aug. 5); Kate Hamill’s "Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B" (Aug. 11 through 26); and "The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa FastHorse (Sept. 1 through 10). All performances will take place at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road.
“The 2023 season will be thrilling, thoughtful, adventurous and surprising,” said interim Executive Producing Director Will Rucker in a statement. “We are so honored and excited to be joined by such talented theater-makers in bringing these smart and funny plays to life, including another Dorset World Premiere production.”
The season will open with "Misery," an adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying novel that inspired the 1990 Oscar-winning film starring Kathy Bates and James Caan.
“Misery is an old-fashioned thriller, where terror and humor intertwine to keep you on the edge of your seat, or hiding under it,” said Jackson Gay, the director of "Misery."
The season will continue with the premiere of "Still," directed by three-time festival director Adrienne Campbell-Holt.
Next on the 2023 Main Stage will be "Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B," a fast-paced and wildly entertaining theatrical take on the famous sleuth and sidekick that re-examines Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic adventure stories through a bold new female lens.
The season will conclude with Larissa FastHorse’s hilarious "The Thanksgiving Play," directed by Raz Golden.
“There will be something for everyone to enjoy this summer. Each show has something special, but watching the playhouse transform from show to show by seeing the whole season is one of the best live experiences in Southern Vermont,“ said Ryan Koss, marketing and development director. “It has been fun to collaborate with Will to curate this season, and we’re excited to share it with our audience.”
This summer will be the festival’s second season back indoors at the Dorset Playhouse since the pandemic. Casting for the Main Stage season will be announced at a later date. Subscription sales for the 2023 season began Wednesday, and single tickets will be available on April 19.