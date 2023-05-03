DORSET — The Dorset Theatre Festival has promoted artistic leadership from within as it enters its 46th season.
Tuesday, the festival announced it had appointed Will Rucker as executive artistic director and Ryan Koss as managing creative director.
The Trustees also announced the festival has received a pair of financial gifts totaling $1 million, and that the donations have been dedicated to an endowment fund supporting the festival.
Rucker served as interim executive artistic director following the resignation of Dina Janis last fall, and as producing director for five years. He’s married to Koss, who previously served as the festival’s marketing director. The couple has been working as part of the festival’s leadership team since 2018.
The gifts to the Dorset Theatre Festival came from The James H. and Irene M. Hunter Charitable Trust, which was created by the family to support their values after their passing, and from Mary-Anne and Bob Van Degna of Dorset. Mary-Anne Van Degna is president of Dorset Theatre Festival’s board of trustees.
“The arts economy in Southern Vermont and the surrounding region is world-class and continues to grow, but ticket sales alone will never be able sustain our main stage season nor support our new play development activities. These donors came together as community members with a vision and an understanding that a firm operational footing is what allows us to take artistic risks,” Rucker said of the donations.
Rucker has line produced at Dorset the past five seasons, including “Slow Food” by Wendy MacLeod, the world premiere of “Thirst” by Ronan Noone, and a staged reading of “I Need That,” written by Theresa Rebeck and starring Danny and Lucy DeVito.
As a stage manager, Rucker’s productions at Dorset include the world premieres of Rebeck plays “The Way of the World” and “Downstairs,” starring Tyne Daly and Tim Daly, and “The Legend of Georgia McBride” by Matthew Lopez.
A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, Rucker has worked on new plays at the Atlantic Theatre Company, the Working Theater, the Playwrights Realm, Lincoln Center and Yale Rep. A guest artist at the Yale School of Drama and New York City’s New School for Drama, Rucker has taught Shakespeare and improvisation in juvenile correction centers.
Dorset’s 2023 season begins June 23 and includes William Goldman’s stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery” (June 23 through July 8); “Still” by Lia Romeo (July 21 through Aug. 5); Kate Hamill’s “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” (Aug. 11-26); and “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse (Sept. 1-10).
Koss has worked as a professional theater artist for the past 16 years with a background as a performer, developing new work at theaters such as Radio City Music Hall, Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas and off-Broadway. He earned a master’s degree in arts administration at Baruch College while working as a producing assistant for Tony Award-winning producer Andy Sandberg.
“We love the community we’ve built here over the past several years,” Koss said in the announcement. “We are grateful for the trustees’ confidence in our skills and leadership, and we look forward to carrying on with our work rebuilding after the pandemic, being creative in this amazing place, and creating a sustainable future for the festival.”
Board of Trustees chair Kim Beaty said amid continued bad news for theater groups that didn’t survive the COVID pandemic, she’s thankful for people who are “fighting for Dorset Theatre Festival’s permanence, growth and success.”
“Will and Ryan have been dedicated to the festival’s mission and vision, deeply involved in all aspects of the organization for the past several seasons, and were also instrumental in keeping the festival alive throughout the pandemic,” she said.
Rucker was named interim director after Janis, who had led Dorset since 2010, abruptly resigned in November saying “[she] could see no other way forward” and felt “[her] values as an artist, producer and theater professional are no longer aligned with the organization as it is now being guided.”
KIND DONATIONS
During the pandemic, the Hunter Foundation decided to sunset the charitable trust and make final gifts as endowments to protect and preserve select institutions.
“We asked ourselves, ‘what would Mom want?’ We all felt that we should allocate our parents’ funds to the Southshire and the Northshire where they lived and loved their lives,” Susan Hunter said, according to the announcement. “One of the real benefits of growing up as a child of Irene Hunter was that we learned there are lots of ways to leave the world a better place. If you’ve ever loved something, or chosen to be somewhere, be a steward. Take care of that which does not belong to you.”
“Theater heals. It feeds the soul. A good story, whether it’s difficult, scary, or simply engrossing, fuels the mind, builds empathy, and inspires strength in people,” Van Degna said. “Our gift is to help sustain the festival’s mission of telling stories through theater to our community and beyond. The Hunters understood that. Even though Bing and Irene Hunter are no longer with us, we will be forever thankful for their belief in sustaining the Festival’s legacy, and feel proud to continue what they have helped begin.”