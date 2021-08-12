DOVER — The Dover Free Library presents the feature film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
In the film, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) lives a simple life with his fellow hobbits in the shire, until the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) arrives and convinces him to join a group of dwarves on a quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor. The journey takes Bilbo on a path through treacherous lands swarming with orcs, goblins and other dangers, not the least of which is an encounter with Gollum (Andy Serkis) and a simple gold ring that is tied to the fate of Middle Earth in ways Bilbo cannot even fathom.
The film's runtime is 168 minutes, and it is rated: PG-13. Call the library with questions: 802-348-7488.