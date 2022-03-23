DOVER — Easy Star All-Stars, one of the most revered reggae bands of the 21st century, is returning to touring for the first time since 2019, with one of its stops at the Mount Snow Reggaefest Saturday.
The band will be performing full versions of their best-known album, “Dub Side of the Moon” – their beloved reggae re-interpretation of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon album” –along with well-known tracks from their other tribute albums: “Radiodread,” “Easy Star’s Lonely Hearts Dub Band,” and “Easy Star’s Thrillah.”
Tickets can be bought online at easystarallstars.net.