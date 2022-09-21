BRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires continues its world-class organ programming with two concerts in early October featuring contemporary works from a wide variety of composers. At noon on Oct. 6, Carson Cooman will play a free recital of modern organ pieces from around the world as part of the Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series, and at 8 p.m. on Oct, 7, Sarah Davachi will play her original compositions for pipe organ after an opening set by experimental musician Chuck Johnson.
Cooman’s compositions have been played on six continents, in venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to the basket of a hot air balloon. He holds music degrees from Harvard and Carnegie Mellon, and over 300 new compositions by more than 100 international composers have been written for him as an organ recitalist. As a composer, Cooman works in many forms, including solo instrumental pieces, operas, orchestral works, and hymns.
Davachi holds a master’s degree in electronic music and recording media from Mills College and is currently a doctoral candidate in musicology at UCLA, where she focuses on timbre, phenomenology, and critical organology. Her compositions explore time and space through gradual variations in tone and texture, and are equally inspired by contemporary minimalism and baroque approaches to chord structure.
Johnson lives in Oakland, Calif., where he earned a master’s degree from Mills College in electronic music and intermediate art. Johnson says he approaches his work with “an ear towards finding faults and instabilities that might reveal latent beauty, with a focus on pedal steel guitar, experimental electronics, alternate tuning systems, and composing for film and television.”
Tickets for the Sarah Davachi and Chuck Johnson concert are $25 and can be purchased at epsilonspires.org. The Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series is always free to the public. For more information, contact Jamie Mohr at jamie.mohr78@gmail.com.