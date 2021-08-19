BRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires will host Fritz Lang’s newly-restored 1927 sci-fi with a musical score performed on the historic Estey pipe organ by Ben Model, one of the nation’s leading silent film accompanists.
On Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., Epsilon Spires hosts “Metropolis,” about the fetishisation of modern technology. The integration of scenes and subplots long-considered lost now freshly endow the classic film with even greater tension and emotional resonance, as it dramatizes the conflict between wealthy über-capitalists and rebellious subterranean laborers — orchestrated by a diabolical scientist intent on destroying them both.
Model performs on both piano and theatre organ. In a statement, he wrote, “I can’t think of a more exciting silent film to present in a space like Epsilon Spires than Fritz Lang’s ‘Metropolis’ (1927), especially after the last 16 months of streams and Zooming we’ve all done in our homes. The film’s gothic, expressionistic production design and story depicting an imaginary utopian techno-future is a great pairing for the historic Estey pipe organ that will fill the sanctuary during our show.”
“Metropolis” takes place in a dazzling futuristic city. Above ground, it has towering skyscrapers, elevated highways, an Olympian stadium and Pleasure Gardens. Below the surface is a separate reality for the working class who keep the city going. Clocks show 10 hours to extend more work time into the day, the workers live in cramped tenement housing and labor consists of unrelenting service to a continuously running machine. This vision of plutocracy vs. labor was especially powerful in an era when the assembly line had been introduced on a large industrial scale, and Karl Marx had recently articulated the dynamics of class struggle in the public consciousness.
When it was first screened in Berlin in 1927, the epic ran an estimated 153 minutes. After its premiere, in an effort to maximize the film’s commercial potential, the distributors drastically shortened its running time. When “Metropolis” debuted in the US, the film ran approximately 90 minutes, although the exact times are difficult to determine because silent films were not always projected at a standardized speed.
Even in its shortened form, “Metropolis” went on to become one of the iconic cornerstones of modern cinema. Testament to its enduring popularity, the film has undergone numerous restorations in the following decades. In 1984, it was reissued with extra footage, color-tinting, and a new electronic musical score created by producer Giorgio Moroder. More recently, the 2001 restoration combined footage from four archives and ran for a triumphant 124 minutes. It was widely believed at the time that this would be the most complete version of Lang’s film ever available to contemporary audiences.
In 2008, the curator of the Buenos Aires Museo del Cine discovered a 16mm negative that was considerably longer than any previously existing print. It ended up including 25 minutes of lost footage. The discovery called for another extensive restoration. Many of the newly discovered scenes comprised whole subplots that had been hastily removed. Restored to its original, and more coherent editing, it now stands before us closer to the film that Fritz Lang had originally made and screened in 1927.
Seating may be limited, so it is recommended to reserve your space in advance. Tickets are $18 and available at epsilonspires.org.