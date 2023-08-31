GUILFORD — The Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo with Jim Countryman will perform at Springs Farm on at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Springs Farm, 49 Carpenter Hill Road in Guilford.
The rain location is the same date and time at Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road.
There is a suggested admission cost of $10 to 20, but no one will be turned away. Children are always free. All proceeds go to the band.
The show starts around 6:30, but all are welcome to come early and stay late and socialize.
Limited event parking is at Springs Farm for anyone who needs close access. Otherwise, park off Carpenter Hill Road at the library, community center, lower field, or Playscape and enjoy the short walk up.
Erin Harpe has been called “one of the most dynamic, talented and exciting roots rocking blues women on the scene” by Living Blues Magazine. The singer, songwriter, guitarist, and band leader was recently named New England’s “Blues Artist of the Year”.
Once described as “Bonnie Raitt on modern performance enhancing drugs” for her work with her award-winning electric blues band Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, more recently, Harpe has been gaining attention as a celebrated acoustic guitarist and purveyor of 1920s and 1930s finger-style country blues. She grew up learning the style from her dad, Neil Harpe.
Erin gets back to her roots in acoustic blues for her new Country Blues Duo (aka “CBD”) with longtime partner/bassist Jim Countryman.
Their energetic performances transport the audience to the Delta, with vintage classics by the likes of Memphis Minnie, Mississippi John Hurt, Tommy Johnson and Blind Blake — elevated by Harpe's own interpretations, and mixed in seamlessly with original compositions and country blues takes on other popular songs.