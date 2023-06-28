GUILFORD — Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo with Jim Countryman will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Springs Farm, 49 Carpenter Hill Road in Guilford.
Harpe has been called “one of the most dynamic, talented and exciting roots rocking blues women on the scene” by Living Blues Magazine. The singer, songwriter, guitarist and band leader was recently named New England’s “Blues Artist of the Year.”
There is a suggested donation of $10 to 20, but no one will be turned away. All proceeds go to the band. Children are always free. If it’s hot, there will be a little wading pool for kids. Guests are asked to refrain from bringing pets due to the possibility of roaming hens.
For parking, guests may drive up if in need of assistance. Otherwise, try and park off-site and walk up the driveway. There may be some additional parking behind the farmhouse for all-wheel drive or cars that don’t mind driving up to a grass lot.
Erin Harpe gets back to her roots in acoustic blues for her new Country Blues Duo (a.k.a. “CBD”) with longtime partner/bassist Jim Countryman. The new duo features Harpe on acoustic guitar, vocals, kazoo and foot percussion, with Countryman on ukulele, bass and backing vocals. Their energetic performances transport the audience to the Delta, with vintage classics by the likes of Memphis Minnie, Mississippi John Hurt, Tommy Johnson and Blind Blake — elevated by Harpe’s own interpretations, and mixed in with original compositions and country blues takes on other popular songs.