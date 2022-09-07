BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center is pleased to present at 8 p.m. Sept. 17, the Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet featuring Mr. Akinmusire on trumpet along with Sam Harris on piano, Russell Hall on bass and Tim Angulo on drums. This is a live, in-person concert with no live streaming component.
Akinmusire’s most recent album, his fifth for Blue Note Records, “On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment,” has been nominated as Best Jazz Instrumental Album for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The list of Akinmusire’s accolades include Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trumpet Competition Winner, Carmine Caruso International Trumpet Solo Competition Winner; Downbeat Critics Poll: Jazz Artist of the Year, Best Trumpet (numerous times), and many more. His discography includes six albums as a leader and sideman work with Kendrick Lamar, Joni Mitchell, Joel Ross, Brad Mehldau, the Blue Note All-Stars and many others.
Ambrose Akinmusire is a truth-teller whose music is an expression of his personal journey as a Black man. Although he loves playing jazz standards, he has chosen to compose original music that draws attention to the realities of racism. In a recent interview with Phil Freeman of the Burning Ambulance Podcast, Ambrose alluded to his upbringing as the child of a woman from the Mississippi delta and a father from Lagos, Nigeria.
He said: “I’m raised by a woman from the most racist county in the most racist state in the country. My mom picked pecans out of Fanny Lou Hammer’s yard. My uncle knew Emmet Till. I’m born and raised in Oakland and my first trumpet teacher was actually a Black Panther. This is how I grew up. Living in Oakland is my experience. My life isn’t about love ballads. It’s difficult, it’s beautifully complicated. I have to find a way of expressing this complexity. I would argue that every Black person living in America has to deal with this…so all this stuff is in my music.”
In that interview, Akinmusire begrudgingly accepted his position as a leader, as a person who other people paid attention to. He explained: “What do you do from your platform? I tried to run from that and I tried to deny that I had one [an influential voice] for a long time. Now I can’t. It’s important to me to talk about the injustices that Black people experience, and the fear that I have walking around the United States and really a lot of places in the world. And that is why I called this last album a blues album — it’s trying to express beauty and pain at the same time, trying to express what is to me the most defining part: resilience. And that’s what all my records are trying to express.”
Strong convictions define each of Akinmusire’s albums as a leader. His compositions and arrangements aren’t easy listening, but they are so well-balanced that the struggles and anxiety that do emerge are part of a bigger picture that is quelled by a universal equilibrium achieved by long stretches of sensitive playing and empathetic reflection. Akinmusire’s sound on the trumpet is unlike anyone else’s. He masterfully bends notes up and down to make the air coming out of his horn sound like the melismas of a human voice.
In general, Akinmusire employs these creative tools to express the Black experience through his own personal lens. He sees Black music as a continuum. He sees himself as a “channel” for its expression.
Joining Akinmusire in his concert at the Vermont Jazz Center on Sept. 17 will be Sam Harris on piano, Russell Hall on bass and Tim Angulo on drums. Sam Harris has toured and recorded extensively with Akinmusire as well as Melissa Aldana, Logan Richardson, Rudy Royston, and Ben Van Gelder. The bassist for this performance will be Russell Hall who performed at the Vermont Jazz Center with the Christian Sands Trio in February 2017 and Emmet Cohen in January, 2021. The drummer for the quartet is Tim Angulo. Originally from Berkeley, California, Angulo now works with Wallace Roney, Reggie Workman, Kamasi Washington, Jonathan Finlayson, Charnee Wade, and Marlena Shaw.
Because Ambrose Akinmusire lives in California and seldom tours, this concert will be a special and rare event. The musicianship will be stellar and the quality of the experience will be sublime.
This concert will be a very special, limited experience. The Jazz Center anticipates a full house, especially because there will be no live streaming component. Setting up this concert has been years in the making, but it will be worth the wait. Come experience Ambrose Akinmusire, a legendary trumpet artist, a living legend who speaks for his generation as a respected leader and spokesperson.
