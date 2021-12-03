BRATTLEBORO — There will be an opportunity to view an exhibition of vintage treasures at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and online.
In a collaboration between Augusta Auction Company of Westminster and the museum, the selections from a Dec. 8 auction will be displayed for public viewing one day only on Dec. 7 from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibition is free to the public.
On display will be textiles from the 15th to 18th centuries, handmade laces, early and rare corsets, Victorian gowns, 20th-century bathing costumes, opera capes, embroidered 1920s party dresses and other offerings. A spectacular Mariano Fortuny Peplos Gown, from the pinnacle of 1920s high society, and a rare 1934 couture Schiaparelli “Tree Bark" capelet will both be on display. Of exceptional rarity are many mid-18th-century menswear pieces, including a circa 1745 brocaded waistcoat, which hails from Boston’s Dorothy Quincy Homestead, home of founding father John Hancock.
Augusta Auctions president Bob Ross noted that company founder Karen Augusta created a costume exhibit for the museum in the mid 1990s. “It’ll be great to hold an exhibit again here in such a wonderful, beautifully-lit facility”, he said.
Augusta Auction Company has been representing museums and historical societies from its Westminster cataloguing studio for more than two decades. The usual holiday auction location, adjacent to the New York Historical Society in NYC, was reconsidered during the pandemic which allowed this change of venue.
Those unable to attend the viewing in person can explore the full catalog at the auctioneer’s website, augusta-auction.com.