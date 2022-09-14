MARLBORO — For fans of jam bands and the Grateful Dead, the Fall Foliage Festival is being billed as an event that will leave you with a deeper appreciation for music and the local scenery.
Zach Yakaitis, founder of Rivers High Entertainment and festival organizer, views it as a fun way for artists to play together and enjoy the views from Hogback Mountain. “I’m blessed that I have such talented friends,” he said.
The festival is happening at Beer Naked Brewery in Marlboro on Oct. 1 and 2. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and the day pass provides access until 10 p.m., then people will be camping out and participating in more events such as a drum circle and acoustic jams. The next morning, attendees will be served a complimentary breakfast. They can join in a morning yoga session, then a guided hike, where an acoustic set of music will take place in the woods.
Tickets cost $50 for the day pass, $70 for the day pass and yoga, and $115 for the VIP package that includes all the activities. They can be purchased on eventbrite.com and at the door.
Yakaitis said he loves music and events. Before moving to Vermont, he was part of Sofar Sounds in Boston.
“We put on pop-up shows in totally different venues,” he said. “It was three acts every time and the vibe was that basically you as the viewer didn’t know what to expect when you came to the shows, and we would just take these different spaces and transform them and create a really cool event for the evening. It was a really intentional thing. People came to listen to the music.”
Yakaitis said he also loves promoting his friends and helping people who are passionate like himself about music. Rivers High Entertainment aims to do just that.
Having gone to Beer Naked Brewery for a few years now and looked at the view from Hogback Mountain earlier when traveling from Boston for ski trips to Mount Snow, Yakaitis saw it as the perfect venue to host an event tied to foliage season. He left his job in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue music more thoroughly and ended up getting gigs for his friends and himself at the brewery. He also found support from his employers at West River Provisions in Jamaica, who bought him a PA system and set up a payment plan. They also booked him and friends to play in their summertime music series.
Once Yakaitis had the sound equipment, he became more involved in the local music scene. He played at Bee Well Homestead in Jamaica and brought in friends from outside of the area to perform at local venues. He tried to host a foliage festival last year at Beer Naked but it didn’t work out.
In the meantime, Yakaitis has joined forces with another Jamaica musician, Sky Alan, to form Throwin Stones. They will perform with a full band at the festival from 3 to 5 p.m. They’ve been playing at The New American Grill in Londonderry and The Pizza Stone VT in Chester among other places.
Austen Fairbanks of Peru, who goes by the DJ name of The Evernow, will start the festival and play between sets. Primo, a New England duo with Yakaitis’ brother and cousin, is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Kale, a five-piece jam group out of New Paltz, N.Y., will come on at 5:30 p.m., followed by Unqualified, a group of young Deadheads living in Jamaica. The final act is a “super jam” featuring members of each group. Terrence Kenning will be teaching yoga classes. Vendors also will be set up.
Rivers High Entertainment also has a concert series, “Live from Jamaica Town Hall,” underway. On Tuesday, Yakaitis will perform with Fairbanks. On Oct. 4, Rachel Rhodanz will dance with a full band backing her. On Oct. 18, Throwin Stones is set to play.