LONDONDERRY — In a first-of-its kind children’s foraging adventure book, "Mason Goes Mushrooming" author Melany Kahn invites children and their families to join her on fungi treasure hunts through the seasons.
On Nov. 19 (rain date Nov. 20) at 1 p.m., all are invited to join Kahn and Mimi Wright, "a couple of mushroom nuts," at Taylor Farm in Londonderry for a fun afternoon for all ages, foraging to create Thanksgiving centerpieces.
Wright, Taylor Farm owner, will begin the activities with a wagon ride to the woods to gather natural materials such as mosses, mushrooms, bark and more. Back at the farm, attendees will create a table centerpiece. Tools and materials will be provided in addition to what gets foraged in nature. Feel free to bring your own tea lights, dried flowers, birds-nests and anything you want on your centerpiece, if you'd like. Light refreshments will be offered.
There will be a book reading and signing of "Mason Goes Mushrooming" by Kahn. By 3 p.m., everyone should have a thing of beauty to take home or give away.
This event is $25 per person and $35 per family, with no age limit. Space is limited and will fill up. Call 802-824-5690 to reserve a spot.
Kahn is a first-time author, but a long-time forager. She started hunting for mushrooms in Vermont in 1968 at the age of 4 when her family bought a farm in West Brattleboro. Her specialty is foraging with children.
For over 20 years, Kahn has volunteered to lead nature center and school groups on woodland walks to gather and identify edible mushrooms. Her curriculum includes the culinary aspects of wild mushrooms through recipes, cooking demos and tastings. She says, “Many mushroom scoffers have been converted! You can see kids expand their culinary perceptions before your eyes. They light up knowing they’re eating what they foraged.”