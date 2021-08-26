DUMMERSTON — Jeffery Broussard loves to perform in Vermont because the people remind him of his home in Louisiana.
“They love people and love having a great time,” his wife and manager, Millie Broussard, said in an email Wednesday. “So being a musician and traveling the road knowing you can’t be home, it’s always great to be in a place that’s familiar to home, and that’s Vermont.”
Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys are among the bands who will be performing Saturday at Kampfires Campground, 792 US-5, during Kampfires Cajun Fest 2021. Gates open at noon, with entertainment from 1 to 7 p.m.
Planet Zydeco, a zydeco band whose members hail from Southern Vermont, Western Massachusetts and New Hampshire, will perform from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Easy Street Bayou, a Louisiana roots band, will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery in Brattleboro and an organizer of Saturday’s event, said he is excited to bring the festival back to Kampfires, and that Broussard brings “the real flavor of New Orleans when he comes.”
“The music and food simply represent good times — it’s so easy to just forget everything going on in the world and just party,” Hiler said in an email. “As they say in New Orleans, “lessez les bon temps roulet” (let the good times roll).”
Cajun specialties available from Rollin’ Stone will include crawfish boil, muffaletta and seafood gumbo.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP. Children under 12 are free.
More information and tickets are available at {span}Whetstone Station, at Kampfires and online at cajunfest2021.brownpapertickets.com.