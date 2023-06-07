GUILFORD — As musicians set up for a set at the first-ever Field Day festival, children — two in fleece dinosaur suits — played on the grass beneath the stage.
As festival organizers predicted, youngsters felt comfortable running amok, with adults settled on blankets and lawn chairs. Die-hard fans gravitated toward the stage to claim their standing ground.
The overall vibe, festival organizer Erin Scaggs and I agreed, was "Vermonty."
"There was a real warmth that the festival was kind of imbued with, like friendships — this really wholesome camaraderie that we're out on this bucolic fairground tramping around these fields, just taking in some of the best music around," Scaggs said.
The first Field Day, born from a partnership between The Stone Church and Urgent Message Music, brought around 800 music lovers to the Guilford Fairgrounds on Saturday. Scaggs, who as well as being one of the organizers is program director and community outreach coordinator for The Stone Church, said she was bowled over by the wide range of people who showed up, in terms of age as well as where they came from. She said she talked to people who came to Vermont from Boston.
"The collection of bands and the audience that they all attract, all of that combined to create an incredibly, like, both wholesome but also really diverse and eclectic collection of folks who came together on Saturday," Scaggs said.
The lineup consisted of several New England-made favorites, such as Lady Lamb, Topsy, and the Brattleboro-made Thus Love and Robber Robber. Inner Wave, who closed out the festival, came from California. Also on the roster were Sunflower Bean, Gift, Native Sun, Prune, Greg Freeman, Dari Bay, Tilden, Carinae and Lily Seabird. Some bands shared musicians.
"I feel like the nature of this festival being a lot of local and regional bands who know each other, I think that created a big sense of some blurriness between musicians and the audience," Scaggs said. "Throughout the day, if you went to any of the sets, most of the time in the front row there were other bands. So it wasn't as though the bands showed up, played their set, then they left."
By the time Aly Spaltro, aka Lady Lamb, took the Field Stage — one of two stages — the spaces in front of the stage were all filled with longtime fans. In her band were Derek Gierhan on drums and Katie Von Schleicher on bass, as well as keyboard on some songs.
In the crowd, people bounced and moved lips to the music, clearly familiar with the songs. Between songs, Spaltro admitted that she takes off her glasses to perform so she doesn't get nervous from seeing the audience too clearly — but that she could get a sense of everyone's joy and enthusiasm.
"It's so amazing to see that. I get emotional," she told the crowd.
Her set included songs from across her career. For "Crane Your Neck" from her 10-year-old album "Ripely Pine," she invited the audience to sing along. She closed her set with one of her most popular songs, "Billions of Eyes," which includes the lyrics:
"The kind of high I like is when I barely make the train
and the people with a seat smile big at me
because they know the feeling
and for a millisecond
we share a look like a family does, like we have inside jokes,
like we could call each other by little nicknames."
In an interview some weeks before the festival, Spaltro, who lives in New York, said she these lyrics were indeed inspired by her experience of jumping on a train at the last second, and everyone being happy for her that she made it.
"I'm really inspired by those moments in life that are a quiet moment where everyone, you know, a bunch of strangers are minding their business and then there's just this little tiny moment of solidarity and togetherness," she said. "I think that's so wonderful. I often find that when that happens to me, I have an instinct to sing about it, even if it's really mundane."
This more or less summed up the experience of Field Day. It was a chilly day for June, and as I stood watching Lady Lamb, probably shivering, someone gestured to me from behind, holding out a coat. "I'm incubating," the stranger said, gesturing to her belly and explaining that the child is like a mini oven. "Can I give this to you?"
After the set, I asked about the individual, Jaclyn Wypler of Brattleboro, about her Lady Lamb fandom. She said:
"I got a tattoo a year ago. It's a picture of a plum branch, but there's a line in the song 'Crater Lake' that is, 'See that tree / I will climb it / I will pick you a plum.' For me, that song was trying to call in a pregnancy and I ended up getting pregnant in October. My donor is my best friend in college. We're both queer and have been listening to Lady Lamb for a long time. And it's very special to be seeing Lady Lamb live 35 days before my due date when I'm 35 weeks pregnant." Wypler said she sings that song, "Crater Lake," to her fetus almost every night.
She insisted I borrow her coat for the rest of the festival.
Other fans were Aubergine Evans and Arianna Wolfe, both of Brattleboro, who were in line to meet Spaltro in the merchandise tent after the set.
"She writes lyrics that seem to be the soundtrack to our life," Wolfe said.
Evans shared a personal story that suggested a cosmic connection. They recalled coming into their own around five years ago, when they learned they were queer. At some point after they chose the name Aubergine, a friend shared Lady Lamb's record "Ripely Pine" — which happens to have a song called "Aubergine."
"It was after I'd chosen my name, Aubergine. And I played that song and I just was weeping. It was almost like a storybook moment," Evans said.
Wolfe and Evans almost got out of the line to meet Spaltro due to nerves, but those waiting behind them encouraged them to get back in the queue.
By the time I got to the Hilltop Stage, where local favorites Thus Love played, there was a packed crowd around the stage. But just standing on the grass, one could feel the energy and the bass like a heartbeat in the chest.
"Thank you so much Field Day," Echo Mars of Thus Love told the crowd. "See you next year."
Scaggs said before she and the other organizers left the fairgrounds, they were already talking about plans for next year.
"The idea, by doing it this first time, is absolutely, this is something to build upon," she said. "And our hope is very much to see it into the future."