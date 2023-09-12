BRATTLEBORO — Ben Model will perform a live musical score on the historic Estey organ to the silent film “The Man Who Laughs” at Epsilon Spires at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Epsilon Spires, at 190 Main St.
The 1928 German-Expressionist masterpiece is based on Victor Hugo's tragic tale of wrongful persecution and wrathful anger and features the riveting original performance that inspired "The Joker."
Before the character appeared in the Batman comic book series there was “The Man Who Laughs,” a thrilling, dreamlike and visually striking historical melodrama, packed with political intrigue and emotionally complicated characters. The unsettling appearance and exceptional acting performance by Conrad Veidt (famous for Cabinet of Dr Calagari) later inspired the DC comics character “The Joker.”
Ben Model is an organist who regularly performs musical accompaniment to silent films at MOMA and Library of Congress. He is one of the top 20 most celebrated silent film accompanists in the United States and Epsilon Spires is honored to have him return for his 4th appearance. He was recently featured in a video piece in The New Yorker.
Tickets available on a sliding scale at epsilonspires.org.