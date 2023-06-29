BRATTLEBORO — Working inside her painting studio, Kayli Nicholson looks for balance in her artwork.
Kayli, who was born with Down syndrome, has two art studios at her residence. She works on paintings in the living room and pottery in the basement.
“Kayli has been participating in the Makers Market, and she has really thrived in that environment,” said her father, Jim. “The organizer, Julia Tadlock, welcomed her with open arms. She just loves the whole experience, not just selling cards, but making the cards and ordering the cards. Meeting people at her table.”
Kayli Nicholson, of Brattleboro, works on a painting inside her living room studio on Friday, June 16, 2023.
The Brattleboro Flea Makers Market is a collaborative marketplace made up of artists and makers that do not occupy a permanent physical location. The market can be found during Gallery Walks.
“I love to make art, like paintings, pottery and bracelets. I like to set up the booth. I like to meet people. I like to see my friends. I like to share my art with people,” Kayli has said about the market on the Brattleboro Flea website.
The money that Kayli makes goes back into her art supply costs, not just funding more paints and brushes, but also framing and packaging.
Kayli seeks some of her inspiration from not just nature, but also the abstract things around us as she tries to find the right balance in her work.