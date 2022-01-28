BRATTLEBORO — Daniel Chiaccio demonstrates the basics of monotype printmaking at First Proof Press on Saturday, February 12, at 2 p.m. This event is presented in partnership with the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC).
The workshop is open to adults and children ages 8 and up. Beginners are welcome. Admission is $45, or $40 BMAC members. Space is limited. Register at brattleboromuseum.org.
Monotype printmaking is an ideal medium for those looking to create unique, colorful prints quickly. Students will be guided through the inking process, printing press operation, stencil creation, mark making, and more. All materials will be provided.
The workshop will take place at First Proof Press, a community-based studio in Brattleboro dedicated to the many forms of fine art printmaking. First Proof Press is a “green” printmaking facility, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals. The monotype printmaking process is safe and nontoxic.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. BMAC is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10-4. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the Museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.
BMAC is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.