BRATTLEBORO — Five new exhibits will open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on Saturday, June 18, including a group exhibit of art made from felt, a multimedia exhibit of Abenaki art and solo exhibits by Mie Yim, Beth Galston and Frank Jackson.
An opening party will take place on Saturday, June 18, at 5 p.m. to celebrate these five exhibits as well as the outdoor exhibits “Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back” and “Oasa DuVerney: BLACK POWER WAVE,” both of which opened on May 6.
Admission is free, and all are welcome. Light appetizers and soft drinks will be served outdoors under a tent. Cocina Lupita will offer Salvadorian food (tacos, burritos, quesadillas, pupusas, pastelitos and more) for purchase from their food truck, and Windham Wines will provide a cash bar. The Bluebird Orchestra will perform original music that “explores the territory between Kurt Weill, Tom Waits and The Incredible String Band.”
Face coverings are required inside the museum during this event.
For a complete schedule of in-person, virtual and hybrid events, visit brattleboromuseum.org. The exhibits will remain on view through October 10.