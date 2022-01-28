PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present a contemporary folk singer-songwriter twin bill with Antje Duvekot and Mark Erelli at Next Stage on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, $24 at the door and $5 for livestream access.
“Antje and Mark have been central figures in the New England, contemporary folk music scene for the last 20 years,” said Twilight’s Barry Stockwell. “They've headlined so many memorable Twilight Music shows in that time that I jumped at the chance to bring them together for a twin bill — two of the finest singers and songwriters that I know on our stage for one night only.”
Antje Duvekot is a German-born, American-raised singer/songwriter whose songs have been critically praised for their hard-won wisdom, dark-eyed realism, and street-smart romanticism. Her bicultural upbringing and relative newness to English have helped shape her unique way with a song, giving her a startlingly original poetic palette. They are the keys to the powerful, even revolutionary, empathy that informs everything she writes. She has won some of the top songwriting awards including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the Kerrville Folk Festival Best New Folk Award and the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act.
Since the release of her debut studio CD “Big Dream Boulevard,” which was voted #1 Folk Release of 2006 by the Boston Globe and was named to the Top 10 Releases of the Year by National Public Radio's Folk Alley, Antje has been touring extensively, criss-crossing the US and Europe. She is a compelling live performer and has played at major festivals, including Newport, Mountain Stage, Philadelphia, Falcon Ridge, Great Waters, and Kerrville. Antje's most recent studio release, "Toward the Thunder," centers around themes of courage, resilience and striving for something better, and as with most of her writing, a sense of hope and perseverance shines through the songs.
Mark Erelli has toured internationally as a solo artist for the past 23 years, appearing onstage everywhere from coffeehouses to major folk festivals (Newport, Philadelphia, Shrewsbury) to Fenway Park, where he sang the national anthem before a Red Sox game. He has won music awards ranging from the Kerrville Folk Festival Best New Folk Award to Grand Prize in the International Song Contest. In recent years, Erelli has gained notoriety as a multi-instrumentalist sideman and producer, accompanying Grammy-winning artists such as Lori McKenna, Paula Cole, Marc Cohn, and Josh Ritter everywhere from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry to London's Royal Albert Hall.
In addition to producing two records for McKenna, Erelli's own diverse discography includes collections of western swing, lullabies, bluegrass (with his band "Barnstar!") and songs of stirring social conscience, as well as several highly-acclaimed collaborations with artists such as Jeffrey Foucault. His song “By Degrees,” on which he was joined by Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, and others, was nominated for the 2019 Song of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards. Erelli's latest album "Blindsided'' combines the exuberance of his signature sound with the wisdom that comes with over 20 years of songwriting.
Next Stage serves southeastern Vermont as a regional cultural hub, arts producer, and instigator of meaningful cultural experiences. Founded in 2010 as a nonprofit organization, Next Stage Arts is a transformative, community-centered project dedicated to revitalizing Putney’s cultural and economic village center through excellence in arts programming valuing diversity as a springboard for nurturing community.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours required for entry to indoor shows. Masks required while inside the venue, 15 Kimball Hill. For more information about our COVID policies, please email info@nextstagearts.org
For more information and updates, go to: nextstagearts.org