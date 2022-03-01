Editor’s note: This is part two in a two-part series about the findings on “Big Food” by investigative journalist Michael Moss.
As a result of lawsuits brought against Philip Morris (who owned Kraft and Nabisco among other food companies) in the 1990s, troves of secret via internal papers suddenly became accessible to the public. Investigative journalist Michael Moss, author of "Hooked: Food, Free Will and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions," came across them in his research. Fascinated, he meticulously combed through them, uncovering trade secrets and phrases coined by the processed food industry about how to get us hooked on their products. These trade secrets had been implemented over decades to get us to come back for more. With food companies’ profits rising, eventually growing into a $1.5 trillion industry, they were obviously effective. How could they get their efforts to work even better?
In his book, Moss ponders the definition of "addiction" and settles on one drawn up by a Philip Morris executive. Addiction is “a repetitive behavior that some people find difficult to quit.”
Like cigarettes, is it possible to be addicted to food? Moss has come full circle, he says, to believe that yes, Twinkies can be as addictive as a pack of Reds, if not more so. Unlike drugs and alcohol, we can’t just kick food to the curb, but processed foods have been designed to reach the deepest crevices of our brains. From the moment we spot the label, to the second we open the package, everything about them is intended to elicit memories and desires, and to hit the perfect sweet spot once we’ve opened it. It takes 10 seconds for a cigarette to excite our brain. For sugar? 600 milliseconds.
Sugar is powerful and, albeit not altogether bad in moderation, it’s only one tool these companies use to exploit our most basic instincts. They create food with the perfect combination of salt, sugar and fat, even if it’s not a sweet food, catapulting us to our ultimate level of physical and mental bliss. Food companies make these foods cheap because we are programmed to love quick, inexpensive, calorie-dense foods. While not all of us identify as bargain shoppers, instinctually we are programmed to obtain foods that will give us the most energy in the easiest, fastest way possible. As hunters and gatherers, that meant we could expend less body fat (our emergency stores) by picking up what was more easily accessible rather than bounding after the harder-to-reach prey. Moss says we are tantalized by convenience, speed and variety as basic needs as well. Identifying and trying new things was an important skill for survival. Before food was delivered to us in colorful cardboard containers, if we didn’t find it on our own, we didn’t survive.
Variety Unveiled
When on Weight Watchers in college, I returned home from the grocery store, my bags overflowing with various colorfully dressed items. I couldn’t wait to dive into them. I literally wanted to taste everything and sometimes I did. Moss delivers the realization that this, too, was by design. By the early 2000s, the largest processed food companies had bought up diet brands like Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig. These "diet" foods still had the combo of salt, sugar and fat to hit our bliss point and keep us coming back for more. Make 'em fat, get 'em skinny — what an amazing business plan.
Big Food has found a way to exploit our desire for the cheap convenience of high-calorie variety to their benefit. We are programmed to overeat every day, Moss says. From snacking to portion size, these companies have identified the perfect, albeit unhealthy, combination to handcuff us to their packages and have tossed away the key. Moss discusses that taking the pact to never eat processed food again is unrealistic, even for him. Processed food is here to stay and is most likely a fact of life.
“Food companies aren’t teaching us to like sugar more. They are teaching us what food should taste like,” Moss says in our interview. He argues that the companies are changing the landscape of food. Spaghetti sauce, for instance, can contain the equivalent of two cookies’ worth of sugar in it. Per serving! For a savory food that never actually called for a lot of sugar, that’s appalling. What’s more, Moss says, they’re teaching our kids what foods should taste like. Everything should be sweet.
How can we navigate these evil forces? Moss may give these food companies the benefit of the doubt, arguing that they’re just doing what any business would do: trying to maximize their sales, but I can’t find it in my heart to do so. Nearly half of us are overweight and suffer health problems because of it. Instead of making foods healthier, companies dial it back by 30 calories and maybe a bite in portion size, but it still has the same effect. We want more. We need more.
It’s Not Me, it’s You
If exposing their process isn’t enough, Moss worked his way into the company of several Kraft executives who shared their eating habits with him. One thing not on their menu? Their own products. They can’t stop eating these foods either! One gentleman remembered times when he could smoke a single cigarette in a meeting, return home and think nothing of it, but claimed he could never do that with Oreos. Bingo. Maybe these foods really are more addictive than cigs.
Big Food has tapped into our bodies’ internal physical and mental conversations. They are in tune with our innermost thoughts: our memories, hopes and dreams, our wants and our cravings. Through various studies, they have watched our eyes flicker through the supermarket aisles as we make decisions. It very often takes less than 21 seconds to choose what to put into our cart. They have dissected those decisions. They have analyzed them and now cater to us with their products’ taste, design, packaging and placement. They don’t just give us what they think we want, they present us with what they know we will want. If we think we decide what to eat and whether to come back for more, we couldn’t be more mistaken. It’s all a façade. It’s not our choice and because of these factors, it’s also not our fault. Big Food has discovered the key that unlocks our brain’s command center. Their products are designed to switch on the "go" part of our brain and to bypass the part that tells us when to stop. Though shocking, this may hand us a type of freedom we didn’t realize we possessed. We’re on to you, Big Food.
We are drawn to calories. They were, once upon a time, seen as a good thing. The higher the calories in the food we ate, the more body fat we could store, setting us up for longevity. Moss cites a demonstration done using maltodextrin, a substance derived from starch that has no taste, but carries the same caloric load as sugar. People were given plain water and water laced with maltodextrin. They tasted the exact same, yet in all cases, participants chose the maltodextrin water. We need calories to live, and are innately programmed to choose them. When presented with them in processed foods, we choose them. And we have the body fat to prove it.
Body Fat Barnacle
One reason we can’t get out of this vicious cycle is not only because of our instincts, but because of our body fat. Moss likens it to a diabolical organ in itself with a mind of its own. Body fat serves a purpose — we don’t have to stop what we’re doing or thinking about to go forage for food. It’s money in the bank, he describes. If that’s the case, some of us are very rich.
Body fat’s sole mission is to get us to leave it alone and the more we have, like amassing troops, the more it seems to fortify its position. As Moss discusses, if the fat determines that we’re even approaching a famine or period of weight loss, fat tells the body to burn less and refuses to budge. According to Dr. Erin Kershaw, Moss writes, “Fat raises an objection to anything that remotely smacks of famine.”
What To Do?
Companies are making food more and more addictive. As we blame ourselves and suffer from poor health, where does it stop? Until government subsidies shift to healthier foods like fruits and veggies, we will get fatter and fatter. Subsidies make corn, wheat and soy, the main ingredients of any processed food, dirt cheap. Those "savings" are passed on to us — the consumer — but the real cost is our health and, as Michael Moss knows, this is life or death.
90-Second Spaghetti Sauce from Michael Moss
Ingredients
1 can whole tomatoes (he likes Red Pack whole peeled tomatoes)
Extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, sliced in half
1 clove garlic
1-2 pinches salt
1 pinch sugar
Basil – dried or fresh, whatever you have
Method
(As conveyed by Mr. Moss)
Heat a pan, pour some olive oil in to generously cover the bottom.
Toss in a clove of garlic for 30 seconds and then remove it (Venetian style, to not actually eat the garlic).
Add a can of tomatoes and smash them with a potato smasher (or you can mush them first in a bowl with your hands, which is very fun).
Add a pinch or two of salt and sugar (cause my mom always did, and well as we know those two ingredients are very magical).
Add some dried basil unless you have fresh, and then simmer for however long you want.