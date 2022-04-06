BENNINGTON — For classic Italian food in a pleasant and comfortably local setting, we enjoy Allegro on Main Street in Bennington.
Owned and operated by couple Geoff Klose and Anna Sturges, Allegro consistently provides an excellent and satisfying meal. Geoff and Anna met in 2001 while working together in a restaurant in Albany. In 2004, Geoff became sous chef at Pangaea in North Bennington, where Anna joined in 2005 as a server. In 2007, Geoff and Anna along with the owners of Pangaea, Bill and Maria Scully, opened Allegro in a space that formerly housed Geanellis’ restaurant. Subsequently, Geoff and Anna bought the Scullys out and made it their own.
Geoff is the chef while Anna runs the front of the house.
Begin with a wonderful choice of appetizers, such as crisp calamari in a spicy basil beer batter, pork belly sliders on a brioche bun, deep-fried Brussels sprouts and a ricotta gnudi (basically a dumpling) tossed with applewood smoked bacon and peas, and a kale Caesar salad. Arancini, a staple of Sicilian cuisine, are Italian rice balls that are stuffed, coated with bread crumbs, deep-fried and served with tomato sauce. Appetizers range from $10 to $14 with salads priced at $6 to $16.
Allegro prepares excellent pastas. Among those offered are pappardelle with a delicious Bolognese sauce, loaded with house ground beef that has a smoky yet sweet finish; linguine with sauteed shrimp and asparagus tossed with bacon, fresh spinach and garlic; and rigatoni in a spicy cream sauce with chicken and basil. Pastas range from $17 to $22.
Nicely proportioned entrees include pan-roasted Arctic char served with lemon garlic broccoli rabe topped with fresh arugula, and dry rubbed tenderloin of pork with pearl couscous, almonds and squash finished with a cherry Chianti sauce. A perfectly grilled strip steak with roasted fingerlings and fried leeks is also available. Entrees are priced from $16 to $28.
Dessert choice is limited but outstanding. Offered are a lemon cheesecake and an espresso panna cotta with almond chocolate toffee crumbles. A full bar with a thoughtful selection of Italian wines is priced from $28 to $54.
When available, Geoff uses locally sourced produce, such as veggies and meat from Shaftsbury’s True Love Farm and Pownal’s longtime family-owned Hilltop Farm, while also purchasing from Mighty Food Farm in Shaftsbury, Berle Farm out of Hoosick Falls and Maplebrook in North Bennington, renowned for its handmade artisanal cheeses.
Allegro is a proud member of the True Love Farm CSA, or community supported agriculture. In the summer months, usually May thru October, a member purchases “credit” that is spent during the season at farmers markets or by placing an order online. There is no weekly commitment and the credit can be used to purchase whatever you want. By joining the CSA, the consumer “investor” provides seed money that supports farmers' seasonal planning. There may also be a winter option in which the member receives a weekly basket with a curated collection of fall and winter vegetables that play well together.
Allegro, at 520 Main St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. On-street parking is usually conveniently close to the restaurant. Takeout from the restaurant menu is available and can be ordered online. Reservations can be made or orders placed at 802-442-0990.