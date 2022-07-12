Anti-inflammatory Sweet ‘Tater Salad

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato, diced, about 2 cups

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup walnuts, roughly chopped

⅓ cup celery, finely chopped

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

⅓ cup parsley

⅛ teaspoon salt, plus a sprinkle

⅛ teaspoon black pepper, plus a sprinkle

⅛ cup dried tart cherries

For the vinaigrette

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon stone ground mustard

Salt

Pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 425° F.

Place diced sweet potatoes on baking sheet and toss with olive oil, garlic powder, a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Bake for about 15 minutes or until tender, flipping once half way through.

Set aside to cool in a bowl.

Meanwhile, place walnut pieces on the hot, oiled baking sheet from potatoes and return it to the oven. Toast walnuts for about 3 minutes (keep an eye on them, as they burn quickly).

In a separate bowl, combine celery, red onion, parsley, salt pepper, dried tart cherries, walnuts and toss with about ¼ cup of dressing.

Add sweet potatoes last and fold in gently, carefully arranging ingredients as to not squash potatoes. (Use your hands — why not?)

Add more dressing if desired, or serve on side.